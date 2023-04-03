Service on part of Red Line suspended after person found on tracks

Metro suspended service during the Monday morning commute on part of the Red Line in D.C. after transit officials say an unauthorized person with “no signs of life” was found on the tracks.
Metro Transit Police said the person might have made contact with the electrified third rail.
Shuttle buses were being used to bridge passengers between the closed stations. D.C. fire officials also responded to the incident.
MTPD & @dcfireems on scene at Judiciary Sq for unauthorized person on tracks that may have made contact w/third rail. At this time there are no signs of life. 🔴RL service temporarily suspended b/t Gallery Place & NoMa. Shuttle buses avail. #wmata— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 3, 2023
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Rails: Baltimore blocks treatment of contaminated East Palestine water
Transit: Metro records busiest Sunday since 2015 as crowds swarmed cherry blossoms
Derailments: Trains derail in North Dakota, California; hazmat crews respond
FAA: Biden’s nominee withdraws after Sinema scuttles committee vote
Metro: Operator investigated for using self-piloting system without clearance