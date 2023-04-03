Service on part of Red Line suspended after person found on tracks

Metro suspended service during the Monday morning commute on part of the Red Line in D.C. after transit officials say an unauthorized person with “no signs of life” was found on the tracks.

Service was suspended about 9:30 a.m. between the Gallery Place and NoMa-Gallaudet stations because of a person found on the tracks at Judiciary Square, transit officials said. The service suspension came about 40 minutes after Metro warned of delays stemming from the incident.