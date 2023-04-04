The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Yellow Line to return May 7 after eight-month bridge, tunnel project

After wear and tear over decades, crews reinforced a tunnel that juts into the Potomac River from L’Enfant Plaza and re-anchored tracks on a nearby bridge.

By
April 4, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. EDT
A view of the exterior of the Yellow Line tunnel where it exits Washington and joins a bridge to cross the Potomac River. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Nine stories beneath the high rises along the Southwest Washington waterfront, workers in hard hats and reflective vests are adding sealant on steel plates and sweeping up debris, among the final steps of a Yellow Line tunnel and bridge reconstruction project that has forced commuters on an eight-month detour.

Yellow Line service will return May 7 after being shut down since September to repair the aging bridge and tunnel between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza, which serves as a crucial link between Northern Virginia and the nation’s capital.

Riders have had to rely on the Blue Line to cross the Potomac River during construction, a detour that has added about 15 minutes. Metro has also provided free shuttle bus service across the river from Yellow Line stations.

The project’s completion will allow Metro to press forward with service level increases systemwide after more than three years of reduced service because of the pandemic and a train shortage stemming from wheel movement issues found during a federal derailment investigation.

The Yellow Line’s return will reestablish a connection to Reagan National Airport while also reducing crowded conditions that are surfacing on other lines during weekday peak periods as more workers return to transit and office buildings.

Eight-month Yellow Line shutdown comes as riders grow weary of waits

When the Yellow Line returns next month, trains will operate every eight minutes on weekdays before 9:30 p.m. and every 12 minutes after 9:30 p.m. and on weekends. The line will operate between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square.

Construction crews have reinforced the lining of the tunnel with more than 1,000 steel plates, which had been cracking and developed leaks over 40 years. Crews also replaced bridge bearings and expansion joints, Metro said. The repairs should last several decades, requiring only the occasional resealing or painting of the tunnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

