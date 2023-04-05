Maryland audit uncovers $1 million in potential toll overcharges

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thousands of drivers in Maryland were charged more than they should have paid when traveling through the state’s tolled roads, bridges and tunnels, according to a new state audit that confirms reports of irregularities in toll transactions in recent years. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Maryland Transportation Authority collected more than $1 million in “potentially improper” tolls from drivers who were charged twice for the same trip or were charged when they shouldn’t have been, according to the review by the Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits.

“It does bring into question the accuracy of a lot of toll transactions,” said Matthew Streett, assistant director at auditor’s office. “Customers should be double checking their E-ZPass statements to make sure that they were charged the correct amount.”

Advertisement

The review of tolls between April 2021 and January 2022 found more than 90,000 customers were billed extra because of irregularities in the transaction processes used by MDTA contractors that operate the nine toll facilities.

The overcharges are the latest problem involving toll transactions at the MDTA since the agency began transitioning to an all-electronic tolling system four years ago. The process was complicated by pandemic-related interruptions in 2020, when the authority paused the mailing of toll invoices, leading to a backlog of millions of transactions that awaited processing amid a torrent of customer complaints.

In a statement, the MDTA said all accounts with potential overcharges that were identified in the new audit have received refunds. The agency said it has resolved the problems — some of them stemming from human error — that led to overcharges.

Advertisement

“We strive for customer service excellence and apologize for any inconveniences,” agency officials wrote in an email.

The transportation authority had found issues with the new system as early as December 2019, including overbilling because of tolling equipment or software failures, according a 2021 audit report. Corrective actions taken after that earlier report were not sufficient to address the problem, the state auditor concluded in the new audit.

Complaints filed through the state’s fraud, waste and abuse hotline and to state legislators prompted the Office of Legislative Audits to launch the special audit that was completed last month. In the complaints, drivers reported being charged the incorrect rate, being charged multiple times for the same trip and being charged a toll for a trip they didn’t take.

Advertisement

The audit found that nearly 83,000 customers were “potentially charged more than once for a single trip,” amounting to about $645,000 in excessive charges. About half of those tolls were incurred on the Intercounty Connector, which links Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the audit said. Another $124,000 occurred at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, while duplicate transactions also were registered at the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore and the six other facilities.

In some cases, the audit found, the tolling system applied two charges, six seconds apart, for the same trip. In other scenarios, customers received tolls for their vehicle and another vehicle traveling at the same facility. In one case, the audit found, a driver received two charges because tolling cameras in two lanes issued separate tolls to the same vehicle.

The analysis also found about $435,000 in “potentially improper toll charges” to about 10,500 drivers using the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge, which carries U.S. 40 over the Susquehanna River between Havre de Grace and Perryville. Drivers who paid $20 annually for unlimited trips were charged tolls, the audit found. The audit determined the toll technology was not properly reading transponders — in some cases treating vehicles as if they didn’t have the E-ZPass installed correctly, even though images reviewed by auditors indicated transponders often were mounted.

Advertisement

In a response to the audit dated March 21, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, who serves as chairman of the MDTA, cited an equipment malfunction that was repaired. He also cited a policy that required customers to maintain an active account with a positive balance to receive the discounted toll rate. Wiedefeld said that, as a courtesy, the authority processed credits to Hatem Memorial Bridge customers who were charged tolls because their account was inactive.

Regarding duplicate tolls, Wiedefeld said many of the transactions occurred during the pandemic when MDTA was manually recording transactions. He acknowledged that human error resulted in the duplicate tolls.

“These manual processes for the pandemic backlog are no longer in place,” he wrote.

Former Maryland delegate Alfred C. Carr, who had forwarded complaints about toll overcharges from Montgomery County residents to auditors in recent years, said he hopes the audit will lead to better oversight of toll transactions.

Advertisement

“I hope they learn some lessons about the need to have effective systems and controls to prevent and proactively address these things, because it’s not acceptable to have tens of thousands of customers being billed incorrectly,” said Carr, whose term ended in January.

Streett said the audit did not issue recommendations but his office is urging the MDTA to perform a similar data analysis periodically to ensure the accuracy of its systems. The Office of Legislative Audits, he said, will continue to review toll transactions when it conducts its routine audits of the MDTA.

The Office of Legislative Audits said it analyzed tolling data and customer service data — including more than 430 million transactions — and conducted testing, which the agency said should be incorporated within MDTA procedures to detect issues.

“The expectation for any citizen traveling through Maryland toll facilities is that they’re going to get charged the correct amount every time they go through the toll facility,” Streett said.

GiftOutline Gift Article