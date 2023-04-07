Where are the worst drivers, best restaurants in the D.C. area? The poll data are in.

Virginians, Marylanders split on schools; D.C. trails

Half of Maryland suburbanites (including two-thirds in Montgomery County) say Maryland schools are best, while 83 percent of Northern Virginians say their schools are superior. D.C. residents aren’t as supportive of their own schools, with 36 percent giving the distinction to Northern Virginia, 26 percent to suburban Maryland and 20 percent to District schools.

Weighing in: Sharnetta Boone-Ruffin of Washington, a member of Parents Amplifying Voices in Education, an advocacy group in D.C., and a teacher in Prince George’s County. Her daughter attends Jefferson Middle School Academy in Southwest Washington.

Boone-Ruffin graduated from elementary school the same year a federal entity that took over D.C.’s finances released a damning report about the city’s public schools.

“DCPS fails to teach its pupils even the basics of education,” it read.

Things have changed dramatically in the years since. Before the pandemic, D.C. students made some of the biggest gains on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a standardized test regarded as a crucial barometer of achievement.

The city has continued to improve its graduation rate in recent years and its schools were the only ones in the Washington region to recover from a pandemic-era enrollment slump.

“It’s a big difference from when we came up,” said Boone-Ruffin.

Still, the reputation of the past has stuck. And, there are more recent issues, too: 48 percent of D.C. students were chronically absent from school last year, compared to Montgomery County’s 23 percent. Last year, test-takers in both Maryland and Virginia outperformed D.C. students on the NAEP exam.

But to some in the District, the comparison to surrounding school systems can feel unfair.

“You really can’t compare D.C. to other schools because we have so much that we’re fighting against,” Boone-Ruffin said.

For example, almost half of children across D.C.’s traditional public and charter schools are “at-risk,” a broad category that includes children who are homeless, in foster care and living in low-income households — all factors that can affect a student’s ability to succeed at school. Children in D.C. are also in the midst of a youth violence surge, a reality that upends classrooms, friendships and communities.

