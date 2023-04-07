Where are the worst drivers, best restaurants in the D.C. area? The poll data are in.

A Washington Post-George Mason University Schar School poll set about trying to shed light on that question and a handful of others, including whether Northern Virginia, the District or its Maryland suburbs have the best restaurants, schools, shopping or parks. The results reveal stubborn geographic pride — as well as moments of self-reflection over sometimes uneasy comparisons.
Plenty of regional blame for road behaviors
As for having the worst drivers, the poll finds about half of Maryland suburbanites blame D.C. More than 4 in 10 Northern Virginians saddle Maryland with that distinction. And District residents are strikingly nonpartisan, spreading the blame almost evenly across the region.
Ferreting out proof for those positions can be a difficult task, as bad driving is fed by uncourteousness and lousy decision-making. But the maddening and often hazardous results, transportation experts say, are also shaped by how crowded and tricky traffic conditions are in particular places. Factors such as dangerous road designs that encourage speeding or other recklessness also play a role.
One indicator is crash totals, but each part of the region measures somewhat different factors, complicating comparisons.
District officials tallied more than 21,000 crashes of all kinds in 2021, from fender benders to the most catastrophic collisions. Northern Virginia, with almost four times D.C.'s population, had about 23,000 crashes. But Virginia officials said police reports are only required when property damage is at least $1,500. Crashes in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties totaled 31,000, but state officials said law enforcement generally only completes a full report if a vehicle is towed. And, of course, crashes in one place are often caused by a driver from somewhere else.
In follow-up interviews, poll takers cited the compelling, if incomplete, evidence from their own commutes and neighborhood travels.
Weighing in: Ricardo Dillon of Silver Spring, a Jamaican immigrant, home remodeler and father of three (with a newborn son expected within days.)
“Every time I go to Washington, D.C., people try to hit my cars, man. It’s always traffic, it’s always congested … People call me into to D.C. — I always say, man, I charge them a little bit higher, because no parking, bad driving … a guy ran in the back of my car, hit me in the back. And then in 2013, I got into an accident on 16th Street, some guy came over from the bus lane and just hit me in the side. Maybe I’m just unfortunate. But I didn’t ever have an accident in Maryland and people hit me in D.C.”
D.C. restaurants are region’s best, poll says
Almost 6 in 10 area residents, including majorities across the region, say D.C. has the best places to eat. More than 7 in 10 D.C. residents agree the best restaurants are in the District. More than half of those in the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia say the same.
Weighing in: Asad Chaudry, owner of Charga Grill in Arlington, which sells halal street food from around the world, including South Asia and Peru.
“Yeah, D.C. has some hot spots. But I think out of the whole DMV, there’s nothing compared to Virginia right now. Northern Virginia has some of the best places. Especially when you’re talking about, diverse-wise, Thai food, Korean food, Pakistani dishes, Indian dishes … You can find everything from every region out here. They got great Uyghur spots, they got great Mediterranean, Afghan spots. It’s insane how many how many good places Virginia has. Food-wise, I can’t just fully give everything to D.C.”
Virginians, Marylanders split on schools; D.C. trails
Half of Maryland suburbanites (including two-thirds in Montgomery County) say Maryland schools are best, while 83 percent of Northern Virginians say their schools are superior. D.C. residents aren’t as supportive of their own schools, with 36 percent giving the distinction to Northern Virginia, 26 percent to suburban Maryland and 20 percent to District schools.
Weighing in: Sharnetta Boone-Ruffin of Washington, a member of Parents Amplifying Voices in Education, an advocacy group in D.C., and a teacher in Prince George’s County. Her daughter attends Jefferson Middle School Academy in Southwest Washington.
Boone-Ruffin graduated from elementary school the same year a federal entity that took over D.C.’s finances released a damning report about the city’s public schools.
“DCPS fails to teach its pupils even the basics of education,” it read.
Things have changed dramatically in the years since. Before the pandemic, D.C. students made some of the biggest gains on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a standardized test regarded as a crucial barometer of achievement.
The city has continued to improve its graduation rate in recent years and its schools were the only ones in the Washington region to recover from a pandemic-era enrollment slump.
“It’s a big difference from when we came up,” said Boone-Ruffin.
Still, the reputation of the past has stuck. And, there are more recent issues, too: 48 percent of D.C. students were chronically absent from school last year, compared to Montgomery County’s 23 percent. Last year, test-takers in both Maryland and Virginia outperformed D.C. students on the NAEP exam.
But to some in the District, the comparison to surrounding school systems can feel unfair.
“You really can’t compare D.C. to other schools because we have so much that we’re fighting against,” Boone-Ruffin said.
For example, almost half of children across D.C.’s traditional public and charter schools are “at-risk,” a broad category that includes children who are homeless, in foster care and living in low-income households — all factors that can affect a student’s ability to succeed at school. Children in D.C. are also in the midst of a youth violence surge, a reality that upends classrooms, friendships and communities.
“Kids are doing the best that they can, despite the violence and everything else they have to go through on a daily basis,” she said. “When you’re in Virginia, you don’t ask that question because you already know that the violence isn’t there every day like it is in an urban city.”
Northern Virginia’s shopping options are tops
About 8 in 10 Northern Virginians say they have the best shopping in the region. Pluralities of suburban Marylanders (44 percent) and D.C. residents (39 percent) agree.
Weighing in: James Hackley, chief style officer for Bespoke Not Broke, a Takoma Park, Md., store selling vintage and upscale clothing.
“In the DMV area, without a doubt, Northern Virginia has the best shopping. The reason? You have the old Tysons and Tysons II. So if you’re looking for the higher-end designer things, that’s where you go. That’s just a known quantity. No one else really competes with that. D.C., they tried to make major inroads with the CityCenter area, but it’s still a nascent being compared to Tysons and Tysons II. Those are big malls. That’s where people go to shop, because if you’re driving in your car, you’re getting an hour to go shopping someplace, you want it to be a destination. You’re not just going to one store. You want to hit a bunch of other stores as well.”
Region’s residents boast of their own parks
Nearly 7 in 10 Northern Virginians say they have the best parks in the region. About half of D.C. residents say D.C. leads the region, while 44 percent of Marylanders say the best public parks are in Maryland.
Weighing in: When he’s not back at his villa by the beach in Jamaica, Ricardo Dillon loves taking his kids to the lakes and parkland lining Rock Creek, which meanders across Maryland and the District.
“I’m a water person, right?” he said. “If I die, just throw me in the water. That’s how I believe.”
The poll was conducted by The Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government Feb. 17-27 among 1,688 adults in the D.C. region, including 556 each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points and results within each state or D.C. have an error margin of 4.5 points. Suburban Maryland includes Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Virginia includes Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.