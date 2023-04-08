Metro looks to curb transit crime with help from other agencies’ officers

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro is working to increase its use of police officers from other agencies in the Washington region, paying overtime rates for extra shifts at train stations and bus boarding areas to combat a rise in crime within the transit system. After partnering with D.C. police earlier this year to patrol some of the District's most troublesome stations, Metro reached an agreement with Greenbelt police and is seeking similar arrangements with other law enforcement agencies as it works to boost safety and ridership.

The transit agency wants reinforcements for its Metro Transit Police force, which is short-staffed while handling increased responsibilities, such as enforcing fare evasion after years with little to no enforcement systemwide.

Transit and police agencies across the country are making similar arrangements while stretching overtime budgets to fight violence, which has risen in many cities since the start of the pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which recently deployed 300 unarmed “Metro ambassadors” on trains and buses and approved the addition of 48 transit security officers, negotiated extensions last month with the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Long Beach Police Department to staff officers in the transit system.

In New York, police overtime is projected to reach $740 million this year, more than any year in the past decade. Much of it will pay for extra officers on the subway system. Since October, the city has added 1,200 patrol shifts a day in the system at a cost of about $20 million a month, according to the New York Comptroller’s Office.

In the Washington region’s Metro system, crime is up in nearly all categories with larcenies and robberies doubling this year compared to the same period last year, according to transit police statistics.

The system has also seen a spate of stabbings and shootings, including a rampage at a Southeast Washington station that injured three and killed a Metro employee who tried to stop the gunman. On Wednesday, a man was stabbed to death by another passenger after both exited a Metrobus in the Wheaton area, according to Montgomery County police.

In February, Metro announced that D.C. police would staff five stations in the District through an agreement in which Metro would pick up overtime costs for two officers and a supervisor assigned to the stations during weekday rush hours. According to the agreement, D.C. police officers volunteer for the patrols, which encompass the station and train platforms but not aboard trains.

In Maryland, Greenbelt police and Metro have forged a similar agreement. The “Metro detail,” Greenbelt police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said, is similar to the D.C. police arrangement. Officers volunteer for overtime shifts, which are paid via Metro through Greenbelt police.

The agreement between the agencies, which gives Greenbelt officers the authority to use full police powers on Metro property, runs until the end of June with the option for renewal, Glasgow said. Two officers work primarily rush-hour shifts during the workweek, patrolling the Greenbelt station platform, vestibule, parking lots and bus lots, she said.

Metro did not respond to questions about the arrangements.

The extra protection at stations relieves transit police of much of the responsibility of patrolling stations and gives them more flexibility to ride trains and buses, where Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo has told Metro board members officers are needed the most. But in the vast majority of the 97-station rail system, transit police continue to be the only police presence on Metro property.

We appreciate @DCPoliceDept as we ramp up safety patrols in the District. We also want to thank @TSA and @greenbeltpolice for joining us in partnership to keep our community's transit system safe. — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) February 13, 2023

Metro board member and Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) announced the partnership program at a recent Northern Virginia Transportation Commission meeting. Virginia stations generally have had fewer crime problems than others, Letourneau said, but Metro is still seeking help from Virginia law enforcement because of the transit police department’s staffing shortage.

With fare evasion decreasing and a lengthy train shortage easing, Metro is focusing on increasing train frequencies and alleviating crime concerns that might stop people from using transit.

“We really believe that the public needs to see more officers on the system to restore some confidence, especially given some of these high-profile crimes that have taken place,” Letourneau said.

