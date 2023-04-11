This air traffic control system helped to grow flights. Now it’s being shut down.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal transportation officials are shutting down a novel air traffic control system at Leesburg Executive Airport after five years, a setback for an operation intended to help small airports that has Virginia officials lobbying for a reversal. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Since 2018, takeoffs and landings at Leesburg’s airport have been managed using a “remote tower,” where air traffic controllers manage operations off-site using cameras and radio feeds, rather than from a traditional airport-based tower. During that time, traffic at the airport has increased substantially, in part because it attracted large corporate jets that prefer facilities where controllers manage traffic.

While such systems are used at several small airports in Europe, Leesburg is the first in the United States to test the concept under an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration. Under the plan, the FAA is to provide oversight of the remote tower until the technology developed by Saab Inc. is certified by the agency. In February, the company announced it was dropping plans to seek FAA approval.

Advertisement

The FAA then told Leesburg officials last month the town-owned airport would have to stop using the system in mid-June, saying it wasn’t certified for use.

The two announcements have set off a fierce lobbying campaign, including from local and federal lawmakers, who are urging the agency to reconsider while citing possible harm to the airport and the economy. The decision is a blow for a concept that spurred growth — and supporters say increased safety — at the small airport and has Leesburg wondering about the future of flights into exurban Washington.

“The airport has served as an economic driver for the town and for the county,” said Leesburg’s mayor Kelly Burk. “Businesses come here because there’s an airport close by that they can bring their executives to.”

Supporters say the “remote tower” arrangement could save communities money because multiple airports could be managed from a central control center, eliminating the need to build and maintain individual towers. Several airports in Sweden and the United Kingdom use remote towers to manage traffic. Congress showed interest in the concept in 2018, when it included $28 million to set up remote tower programs at six U.S. airports. But the technology is new to the United States, and the FAA — which spent $21 million to test and manage Leesburg’s system — is evaluating the safety implications of the technology behind it.

Only one other airport, Northern Colorado Regional Airport, has signed on to the remote tower program. The launch of its system, which uses technology from a different company, was delayed by the pandemic, said David Ulane, director of the aeronautics division of the Colorado Department of Transportation. Ulane said the state is eager to move forward with the project, saying it could give a boost to the economy by giving the state an option for operating flights at smaller airports where demand is seasonal.

Advertisement

In Leesburg, airport traffic includes small planes and a growing number of private jets flying into some of the most complex airspace in the country. It also serves as a reliever for Dulles International Airport.

Saab said that after years of work, it was a difficult decision not to seek approval of its system in Leesburg. The decision came after the FAA revised its certification process in February 2022.

“Unfortunately, we recently determined there is no reasonable path forward for approval of [Leesburg’s] system under these new requirements and informed the FAA that Saab can no longer pursue the extended process,” the company said. “We hope the agency will strongly consider the tower’s proven safety and reliability record and allow air traffic control (ATC) services to continue there.”

Among the new requirements outlined by the FAA, the company would have to re-create testing performed 10 years earlier and create new operational modes before it could be formally approved for use at Leesburg. Those changes, the company said, could add $10 million and as much as three more years to a process that already has taken eight.

Advertisement

Even if the FAA were to certify the current system, Saab officials said the technology could be used only at three U.S. airports. Given those options, the company said it will focus on getting certification for a newer version that could be deployed at more airports.

In a statement, the FAA said that the remote tower can’t continue to operate because “continued use of this unapproved system posed an unacceptable level of risk.”

John M. Maffei, an official in FAA’s NextGen office, wrote in a March letter informing Burk of the decision: “We at the FAA understand and appreciate your frustration with the decision to cease remote tower services at [Leesburg Executive Airport], but for safety reasons, there was no other choice to be made.”

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, Virginia Democrats, including Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, asked that they reconsider the decision, noting the airport’s location about 10 miles from Dulles. They added that the airport operates within the region’s restricted flight zone, which requires special protocols for flights operating in the area.

Advertisement

The lawmakers also suggested the agency bring in an outside firm to determine whether Saab’s system — developed by a Syracuse-based division of the Swedish company — already meets FAA requirements.

“We are concerned that the certification process used for this innovative system … has changed several times over the years, and after five years changed again, and we strongly believe that an approval limited to Leesburg would recognize the system’s demonstrated reliable and safe performance,” the lawmakers wrote.

FAA officials said the loss of tower services will not compromise safety at Leesburg Executive Airport. The airport will essentially revert to operations similar to those in place before the remote tower’s arrival.

“Pilots routinely fly in and out of towered and hundreds of non-towered airports every day,” the agency said in a statement. “The safety standards are the same.”

Even so, airport director Kevin Coffman said much has changed at the airport since the remote tower system began managing flights.

Unlike other U.S. airports, the number of flights at Leesburg rose during the pandemic as those who could afford it increasingly used private jets for travel. The number of takeoffs and landings jumped from just over 53,000 in 2019 — the first full year the tower operated — to more than 77,700 last year.

Advertisement

The number of international flights at the airport prompted officials to open a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in 2019 to speed the processing of travelers. The airport also is home to five flight schools.

Bill English, assistant chief instructor at Aviation Adventures, said the remote tower has been an important addition for air traffic operations.

“It’s definitely been a safety enhancement,” he said.

On a recent spring day, the steady buzz of propeller noise filled the air as pilots readied their aircraft for takeoff. A loud boom could be heard intermittently — cannons used to scare birds away from the airport property. Coffman walked visitors around the airport’s well-appointed lobby.

In front of the terminal, he pointed to what he called the “crow’s nest,” the array of communications equipment atop the airport’s terminal that sends feeds to an office park about a quarter-mile from the airport, where two air traffic controllers listen to radio communications, monitor cameras and use other tools manage traffic at the airport. The tower is staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Advertisement

The remote tower program has benefited the airport, as well as the pilots and businesses that use it, Coffman said.

“It has made things work smoothly in very complicated airspace,” he said. If the FAA’s decision sticks, he said the airport 35 miles northwest of Washington would have to explore other options.

One possibility: Leesburg was accepted to the FAA’s contract tower program, which would allow it to build a traditional tower. While that would give the airport the air traffic control services it hopes to maintain, some longtime airport users say they find the FAA’s decision to be frustrating.

John Somiak, manager and chief pilot at North Point Aviation, who has flown in and out of Leesburg since 1984, said he is puzzled the FAA appears to be turning its back on the new technology.

“It makes no economic sense to make a small town build a brick-and-mortar tower when this technology is available,” he said.

The FAA said its decision to end remote tower operations doesn’t mean it won’t pursue other opportunities to see if the technology will work at other airports. In his letter, Maffei said the agency is committed to the concept, but added that “it must be done safely, in accordance with the agency’s primary mission.”

Sample HTML block

GiftOutline Gift Article