Train operator no longer at Metro after probe found he used autopilot, ate on the job

A Metro train operator accused of putting passengers at risk last month by switching to autopilot — a mode of operations that remains in testing — is no longer with the transit agency, and an investigation found the transgressions didn't stop there.

He took advantage of having his hands freed from piloting the train to break another rule while on the job, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission reported Tuesday.

“Video related to this event demonstrates that the operator was eating a meal while operating the train, which is also contrary to Metrorail rules and procedures,” David L. Mayer, chief executive of the commission, told the oversight agency’s governing board. “We’ve been informed that this operator will not be returning to duty.”

The commission’s findings of the March 17 incident have added complications for Metro, which is planning to switch the Metrorail system to its native automatic train operations (ATO) mode for the first time since the self-piloting system was shut off 14 years ago.

Metrorail began operating in the 1970s using the automated steering system to sync and control train movements until transit leaders put train controls back into the hands of operators after a 2009 crash. During the incident, a passenger train hit the rear of a stopped train on the Red Line in Northeast D.C., killing nine people and injuring 80 others in the transit system’s worst tragedy.

Multiple federal and local investigations found that Metrorail’s detection system that keeps trains safely spaced apart had failed because of faulty parts and lax maintenance practices, but Metro never returned to the autopiloting system even though it was cleared of blame. Most large rail systems in the United States use automated systems, which are considered safer because they reduce the chances of human error.

Metro has worked to reboot the system in recent years, believing it would lead to fewer delays, smoother rides and savings in energy consumption as it seeks to attract new passengers to replace commuters lost to telework.

Transit workers are in their final steps of reinstalling track components to operate the ATO system, which they hope to launch as early as this fall on at least one line, then systemwide by December. The system is installed on trains, but operators aren’t supposed to use it during passenger service until the safety commission certifies its safety.

On March 17, safety commission officials said Tuesday, a train operator put his train into ATO several times during the day. He was caught when his train shot past the Innovation Center station platform in Virginia, triggering a Metro probe into the platform overrun. During the investigation, Metro said, the operator admitted to running the train in ATO — knowing it wasn’t permitted — out of curiosity.

Safety commission officials also found that he was eating in the train cab, which is not permitted. Metro officials confirmed in a statement that the operator no longer works for the agency. Transit officials said that the incident is isolated and that operators have been reminded not to use ATO without clearance. Commission investigators did not report finding other instances of operators using ATO.

Before getting clearance from the safety commission, Metro will need to address how the ATO usage went undetected by rail operations controllers for so long.

“Metrorail did not carry out supervisory oversight or quality assurance activities to effectively identify or correct the safety issue,” Mayer said.

Safety commissioners also have expressed concern that operators might not remain alert and focused when the transition occurs, with last month’s incident only heightening those worries. During ATO usage, operators will remain in train cabs with reduced roles to monitor operations, watch out for obstructions and take over the train if necessary.

Mayer said the commission told Metro that ATO would need to pass an “in-depth review” before it will permit the system’s use.

“This is an issue we have raised to Metrorail before as something that needs to be addressed in the safety certification process with necessary mitigations, including training and internal oversight,” Mayer said. “In ATO, train operators must remain alert, focused and engaged as small details such as a console light illuminating or not illuminating, as expected, can indicate that operator intervention is required.”

