Parked at a D.C. bus stop? New cameras could lead to a ticket in the mail.

Metro plans to install cameras on buses operating in D.C. that will send images of cars parked in bus lanes and at stops to the city for ticketing, officials are expected to announce Tuesday. The enforcement strategy, known as Clear Lanes, is a partnership between Metro and D.C. to reduce the growing number of vehicles blocking D.C. bus lanes and bus-loading zones. The average speed of Metrobuses has declined by 9 percent in the last 15 years to less than 10 mph, transit officials said, slowed by an explosion of delivery and ride-share vehicles on city streets.

“It’s been getting worse year over year,” said Raka Choudhury, Metro’s director of bus priority projects.

The program was created to tackle an increase in bus delays — a top complaint of riders — and is part of a multiyear remake of route and service changes to improve Metrobus. The changes are a nod to the bus system’s loyal passengers, who have returned more quickly than rail riders to a transit system seeking customers to help bridge a growing budget shortfall.

Other changes that could debut in the coming months include boarding from either front or rear doors, and an expansion of routes that operate round-the-clock. The raft of changes would cost millions of dollars but doesn’t currently have a funding source.

Metro’s proposed makeover of the 130-route, 1,100-bus system can be traced to a Metro board pledge to provide greater equity in service and fares across the transit system in 2020 in response to protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The pandemic also sparked momentum to modernize long-neglected public bus systems across the country after buses transported essential workers to jobs.

Transit officials say 57 percent of Metrobus riders do not own a car, half have household incomes under $30,000 and 84 percent are riders of color.

The proposed Metrobus makeover, mostly scheduled to begin next year, also comes as Metrobus ridership approaches pre-pandemic levels while rail ridership hovers at about half of its pre-covid levels. Transit officials have predicted a slow rail ridership rebound over several years, but Metro executives say the planned bus system transformation could result in millions more Metrobus rides a year.

“We believe that if we do all these enhancements, [Metro] could get almost 50,000 new riders a day, which is 15 million more Metrobus riders annually, which really also translates into moving people out of automobiles and into transit, as well as giving existing riders a better ride,” said Peter Cafiero, Metro’s managing director of intermodal planning. “It’s getting people out of autos, which will improve air quality for all of us, improve traffic for all of us.”

The Clear Lanes enforcement project, which Metro’s board will review Friday, could start this fall, planners said. It would use two cameras facing out from the windshield: One to snap images of license plates while the other would provide video “context” that could include whether a driver was nearby or if the car was idling for a short period. A computer would send the information and images to the D.C. Department of Transportation via an onboard cellular link. A GPS antenna would ensure the location of the violation is accurately recorded, officials said.

Metro workers would not have access to the images or information to avoid any perception or possibility of tampering. Transit workers also would not have a say in whether a ticket is issued. That discretion would be left to city parking enforcement officials.

The fine for parking or driving in a D.C. bus lane is $200. It’s not known how much money the project could generate — none of which Metro would receive. D.C. transportation officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Metro conducted a month-long test on the X2 route in September that could have resulted in as many as 60 violations a day.

Cameras would be added to 140 buses. Metro is paying $4.6 million for the equipment, installation and integration into D.C.'s enforcement system, while the District is contributing another $3.1 million.

Transit officials said they believe the strategy will result in more punctual stops on 31 routes, improvements that will affect 37 percent of Metrobus riders. The transit agency hopes to increase the average Metrobus speed to 12 mph, up from 9.8 mph.

Metro has contract options to expand the technology to as many as 600 buses over 10 years, said transit officials who have begun discussions with Maryland and Virginia on possible similar partnerships. Both states would need to pass laws that allow for such enforcement, Metro leaders said.

Next week, as part of its overhaul, Metro plans to unveil a draft of a Metrobus system redesign that would include new routes, more 24-hour bus service and more frequency at all service hours rather than an emphasis on rush-hour service.

Metro estimates the changes would result in 73 percent more service on Saturdays, 64 percent more on Sundays and 60 percent more in the middle of weekdays. An additional 13,000 jobs will be within a 60-minute commute on Metrobus, planners said.

“Our draft visionary network can be defined with the following: Focus on frequent service that runs all day and all week. We have some parts of this region that don’t have Sunday service at all,” said Allison Davis, Metro’s vice president of planning. “That was one of the big areas that we focused on.”

The plan hopes to increase frequencies for 100 bus routes to an average of 20 minutes or less. Thirty six routes currently operate with that frequency.

The improvements would come at a cost: Metro projects the changes would require a 35 percent increase in operational funding, although a dollar estimate wasn’t available Monday. With the transit agency already staring down a projected $700 million gap starting next summer, Metro planners acknowledged the challenges of finding more money. They offered no solutions but said funding would have to be something solved by regional jurisdictions if the area wants better transit.

Transit leaders said the plan is being crafted with input from cities and counties in the region while partnering with transit agencies such as Alexandria’s DASH and the Fairfax Connector.

Transit planners will seek feedback from the public between April 17 and June 5 during 50 events that will include workshops and other outreach efforts at festivals and public gatherings. A virtual presentation of the plan will be available online, Metro said.

Metro’s board could vote on the plan later this year. If approved, changes could be phased in starting next year to build on the camera enforcement program.

