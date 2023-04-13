Cars in Md. work zone crash that killed 6 were reportedly speeding, NTSB says

Video shows a car driving into a construction work zone on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Md., on March 22. (Video: MD DOT via SafetyVid)

Both cars involved in last month's crash on the Baltimore Beltway that killed six construction workers were reportedly speeding, according to a preliminary report Thursday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cars collided as one driver tried to change lanes, sending one vehicle barreling into a gap in concrete barriers inside the work zone.

“At the time of the crash, both vehicles were reportedly traveling at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit and greater than the speed of the adjacent traffic,” the NTSB said in a brief update on its investigation.

Maryland State Police responded to the Baltimore County crash about 12:40 p.m. on March 22 along the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard.

Video recorded by a Maryland Department of Transportation traffic camera and obtained by The Washington Post showed an Acura changing lanes to the left and colliding with a Volkswagen, which was in the far left lane. The video shows the work crew was largely protected by concrete barriers, but the Acura went through a gap in the wall and barreled into them.

According to an initial investigation, the driver of a gray Acura TLX, later identified as a 54-year-old woman from Randallstown, Md., was trying to change lanes when her car struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of a Volkswagen Jetta. That caused the Acura to lose control and hit the highway workers before overturning, police said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash. Elena Russo, a Maryland State Police spokeswoman, said Thursday the investigation is still active.

Police identified the dead workers as Rolando Ruiz, 46 of Laurel; Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie; brothers Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, and Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; and father and son Mahlon Simmons II, 52, and Mahlon Simmons III, 30, of Union Bridge. Police previously gave the younger Simmons’s age as 31.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said the construction workers were on a project known as Transportation Systems Management and Operations, which is aimed at easing congestion on a stretch of the Baltimore Beltway.

The NTSB is working with the state highway agency and state police on its investigation, which could result in safety recommendations. The board has previously said it would examine speeding, work zone protection for construction workers and collision avoidance technology. The investigation is likely to take at least a year.

Videos and other images from the scene show the area was lined with concrete barriers, which experts say offer some of the best protection for highway construction crews. Two days before the crash, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association had written to the U.S. Department of Transportation urging federal officials to do more to protect highway construction workers as the number of projects grows as a result of the infrastructure law.

Nationwide, about 860 people were killed in work zone crashes in 2020 and more than 44,000 were injured, according to an analysis by the National Safety Council — up from 586 people killed in a year a decade earlier. The builders association said as many as 220 construction workers are killed annually.

Between 2016 and 2020, Maryland had 7,704 work-zone-related crashes that injured 3,263 people, according to MDOT, while 46 people were killed. About half of those killed or injured were motorists, MDOT said.

Next week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, an effort by the federal government and state transportation agencies to highlight the dangers at highway construction sites.

