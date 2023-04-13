Vice President Harris to announce overhaul of D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vice President Harris is scheduled to appear at D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge on Thursday to announce a $72 million grant to overhaul one of its aging spans over the Potomac River, part of nearly $300 million in new federal bridge spending directed to urban and rural communities. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The 73-year-old northbound bridge carrying Interstate 395 from Arlington handles more than 88,000 vehicles a day, despite its poor condition, according to federal and local officials.

“Several bridge components are significantly deteriorated, and constant maintenance efforts have generated urgent concerns for a long-term solution,” according to project documents, which note that work will include replacing safety-critical features of the bridge.

Other details of the work, including the timeline for construction, were not immediately available Thursday morning. The bridge’s southbound span and the nearby tolled lanes in each direction are not included in the project.

Harris and other Biden administration officials have highlighted investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy projects in recent weeks, as conflicts intensify with Republican lawmakers over the future of federal spending and the nation’s debt ceiling.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Upstate New York on Thursday to announce a $21 million grant to help repair the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge near Albany. White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu is stopping in Madison, Wis., where $15 million in federal funding will go toward replacing six bridges along a causeway that crosses Lake Monona and heads into downtown. Federal officials said the $295 million for the nine grants targeted small and medium-sized bridge projects.

The White House noted that more than 43,000 bridges are in poor condition and in need of repair nationwide. Biden administration officials say they have helped fund more than 4,600 bridge repair or replacement projects.

Among them is the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Cincinnati and Covington, Ky., at the site of a persistent bottleneck at the junction of two interstates. Ohio and Kentucky will erect a companion bridge west of the existing span, where Biden appeared with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this year to mark the project.

Tens of billions of dollars in additional investment tied to the infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021 also will go toward bridge projects, federal officials said.

The four-lane, northbound part of the 14th Street Bridge that is set for an overhaul is formally known as the Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge, named for a passenger killed on an Air Florida flight that crashed into the bridge in 1982.

Luz Lazo contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

