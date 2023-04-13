Maryland advances plan for MARC train service to Virginia, Delaware

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland is advancing negotiations to extend MARC commuter trains past Union Station in the District and into Virginia, with the goal of having the service operating across the Potomac River within a few years. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Maryland Department of Transportation on Thursday said it has reached an agreement with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority for the potential future expansion of MARC to Alexandria. The agreement outlines the next steps needed to launch service.

The state said it also reached a similar agreement with the Delaware Transit Corp. to close a gap in service between Perryville and Newark, Del. MARC’s Penn Line, which terminates in Perryville, could extend 20 miles to Newark under the plan, providing a service long requested by residents in Maryland’s Cecil County.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said the partnerships would help to bring more options for transit riders.

“Maryland is committed to working with our neighbors to increase convenient and accessible transit across the entire region because we know an expanded transit network leads to expanded opportunities for everyone,” he said in a statement.

Maryland and regional transit advocates have desired MARC “run-through” service for years. State lawmakers last year passed legislation requiring the state to study extending MARC south to Alexandria to give Maryland commuters the option of a direct ride to jobs in Northern Virginia. The law also ordered a similar agreement with Delaware.

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority executive director DJ Stadtler said he welcomed the partnership, calling it “an important first step” for advancing the state’s goals of reducing congestion and expanding passenger train operations. A key factor in facilitating MARC service into Virginia is the expansion of Long Bridge, a 117-year-old, double-track span that connects the District and Arlington.

Virginia is in the process of procuring a contractor that will build a second rail bridge to double capacity for train traffic over the Potomac River by 2030.

The Greater Washington Partnership, an alliance of Washington-area business executives, has also pushed for Maryland and Virginia commuter trains to cross jurisdictions to provide service that would be more frequent and interconnected.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said collaboration with Virginia and Delaware is critical to creating a transit network that expands opportunities and options for residents.

“We must take a regional approach to create a fully connected transportation network, and these agreements will help us deliver seamless transit service across state lines,” Wiedefeld said in a statement.

Maryland officials said the Maryland Transit Administration will continue to coordinate with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, Virginia Railway Express, Amtrak and CSX. In the short term, officials said, the state will coordinate with VRE on improvements to connections at Union Station.

