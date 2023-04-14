Metro set to approve first fare hike in five years, cuts for low-income riders

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro’s board on Friday is expected to pass the transit agency’s first fare increase in five years while facing widening deficits and steep ridership losses to telework. The cost would increase about 5 percent for an average rail trip, but also would fund a new program to slash fares in half for low-income riders. In addition, the money would help to pay for an increase in train frequencies that would restore service to pre-pandemic levels.

Metro’s board will vote on the fare increase Friday as part of the transit agency’s $2.3 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Metro has avoided raising fares amid the dual crises of the pandemic and a rail car shortage, but leaders say a modest rise was warranted as the system advances improvements aimed at luring back riders and closing a growing budget gap.

Metro is proposing to standardize the base cost of trips at peak and nonpeak hours, removing the 25 cents added to $2 base fares during rush hours. But the fare increase would be felt in distance-based charges, which begin after the third mile of travel. That charge would rise from a current rate that varies between 21 and 33 cents per mile — depending on the time of day — to a flat 40 cents per mile on weekdays before 9:30 p.m.

Distance-based rates were the biggest contention of board members during budget discussions, which Virginia and Maryland representatives say hit their riders hardest — particularly in fast-growing areas where the transit agency hopes to recruit new riders.

After initially floating a plan to increase the maximum fare to $6.50, board members ultimately left it unchanged at $6. Even so, riders who travel at least 10 miles would still see an increase of $2 per weekday trip before 9:30 p.m. outside of rush hours. (Metrorail fares are a flat $2 on weekdays after 9:30 p.m. and during weekends, matching bus fares).

Reaction to the budget proposal has been mixed, with officials in Virginia and Maryland expressing concern about added commuting costs.

“Many people in our region have multiple transportation options. We want to encourage public transportation and Metro ridership for those who live further away from D.C.’s core,” said Evan Glass (D-At Large), a Montgomery County council member and chair of the council’s Transportation Committee. “I’m unsure if this proposal accomplishes that goal.”

Concerns over fare increases hurting lower-income riders were erased when Metro General Manager Randy Clarke proposed cutting fares in half for riders who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Metro already offers half-priced fares to seniors and disabled riders, while D.C. provides school-age children with free fare cards.

Many transit agencies have cut fares or offered discounts to low-income riders since the start of the pandemic. While office commuters and others with access to cars have reduced their reliance on public transportation — particularly on rail systems — bus networks have rebounded more quickly.

Metro officials estimate that 17 of the nation’s 50 largest transit agencies have adopted some type of low-income assistance program. The discount would affect about half of Metrobus riders and 15 percent of Metrorail users, according to Metro estimates. It would cost the transit agency about $4 million annually.

Homeless advocates praised the program as a way to provide assistance to those with few other options. John Enzler, president and chief executive of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, said transportation is often the biggest barrier blocking those who are homeless from jobs or food banks.

“Anything the Metro board can do to make transportation more accessible for the most vulnerable in our community would be a huge blessing,” he said in a statement.

The budget proposal also would increase rail frequencies to between three and six minutes in the downtown core and eight to 12 minutes systemwide, a pace not seen since the pandemic began. Metro is also returning more of its eight-car, 7000-series trains to service, which are coming off a suspension after a wheel defect was found. Metro’s regulator has allowed the cars to return under a plan that includes frequent inspections.

Under the proposal, three Metrobus lines also would operate more frequently.

In public meetings and surveys Metro conducted to gather input on the proposed budget, about 1-in-5 of those who offered feedback indicated that safety, crime and fare evasion were a chief concern. The proposed budget includes money for increased transit police patrols and fare evasion enforcement, while Metro already has committed $35 million to make fare gates four feet taller to prevent fare jumping.

The budget also includes the last $561 million of nearly $4 billion in federal coronavirus aid that Metro has used over three years. The leftover aid was not enough to cover all of Metro’s budget needs during the next fiscal year. As a result, transit officials have proposed eliminating or consolidating positions and using about $140 million in federal infrastructure money to help fund maintenance costs for a year.

While Metro was able to cobble together enough savings and federal funds to pay for service increases in the coming fiscal year, major funding problems loom on the horizon with no help in sight.

In the following year, Metro budget officials are projecting a $700 million shortfall without federal aid. Board members have said the gap is too wide for the agency to cover and have called on lawmakers across the region and in Congress to find more funding in lieu of severe service cuts. So far, no proposals have surfaced.

