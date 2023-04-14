Metro fare, service changes are coming soon. Here’s what to know.

The changes, which mostly will take effect July 1, include slashing fares in half for low-income riders and faster service at all times of the day.
It’s part of Metro’s plan to lure back customers or find new riders by becoming the transportation option more people choose for shopping, leisure and entertainment. Transit officials say they are making fares easier to understand and more equitable across income levels, hours of the day and even across modes of travel. Metrorail and Metrobus, for the first time, will charge the same $2 fare for short trips — although distance-based fares on the rail system will increase.
Here are six ways Metro will be changing in the coming months.
Longer rail trips will cost more
Here’s the good news: Metrobus fares aren’t changing. They will remain a $2 flat fare.
On Metrorail, the base fare will be reduced to $2. Currently, Metrorail riders are charged $2.25 during weekday peak periods. The extra 25 cents will be eliminated, and rides under 3 miles will be $2.
Beyond that is where the fare hike kicks in.
Distance-based rates currently range between 21 and 33 cents per mile after 3 miles, depending on the time of day. That will jump to 40 cents per mile on weekdays before 9:30 p.m. The maximum Metro can charge will remain capped at $6.
For example, a Red Line rider going between Shady Grove in Maryland and Metro Center in D.C. at 2:30 p.m. on a weekday will see the fare jump 56 percent, going from $3.85 now to $6 starting on July 1, said Michael Goldman, a member of the Washington Suburban Transportation Commission.
Riders will avoid distance-based fees when riding late or on weekends. Weekday rides after 9:30 p.m. and rides all weekend will remain a flat $2.
Lower-income riders will be spared
Metro is creating a low-income fare program that will cut fares in half for anyone who qualifies for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Metro already offers half-priced fares to seniors and disabled riders, while D.C. provides school-age children with free fare cards.
The discount would affect about half of Metrobus riders and 15 percent of Metrorail users, according to Metro estimates. Metro officials say the discount will make transit more equitable, pointing to the large numbers of transit users whose fare cards are subsidized by the federal government or private companies.
Metro officials estimate that 17 of the nation’s 50 largest transit agencies have adopted some type of low-income assistance program.
Riders who will be hardest hit are those who live in Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs who might pay up to $2 more than they are paying now during weekday, off-peak periods. Transit leaders said the majority of long-distance riders have their transit cards subsidized by their employer. But the hike has not sat well with some elected officials in both states.
Faster service incoming
Over the past three years, Metro service has been hindered by the pandemic and a federal derailment investigation that led to the suspension of about 60 percent of Metro’s rail car fleet because of a wheel defect found in several 7000-series cars.
Initial waits of 20 minutes for trains were shortened when the cars were phased in beginning last summer. Metro’s regulator has allowed it to use the rail cars if their wheels are screened regularly for the defect. The required interval for inspections has increased repeatedly because no cars have shown signs of unsafe wheel movements.
Earlier this month, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission allowed Metro to move to 15-day inspection intervals — up from every seven days — which allows Metro to use considerably more rail cars because inspections take time and staffing. As a result, more trains are being added to the system.
Trains already are arriving every eight minutes most of the time on the Green and Red lines. By summer, Metro hopes to increase rail frequencies to between three and six minutes in the downtown core and eight to 12 minutes systemwide — a pace not seen since March 2020.
Three Metrobus lines also will operate more frequently.
Welcome back, Yellow Line
After an eight-month absence, the Yellow Line will return May 7 after a bridge and tunnel reconstruction project is complete. Riders will once again be able to cross the Potomac River between Virginia and D.C. on more than one line. Since it closed last fall, transit riders have had to choose between a free shuttle bus service or take the Blue Line, which adds about 15 minutes to trips.
Trains will run every eight minutes on weekdays and every 12 minutes after 9:30 p.m. and on weekends. The line’s service area will be reduced. The Yellow Line will run between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square, skipping the line’s northernmost stations, which will still have Green Line service.
Officials say stations served by the Green Line won’t notice any difference in train frequency. Trains will run every six minutes on the Green Line. Southbound transit users who are being skipped by the Yellow Line will have to transfer from the Green Line at any station between Mount Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza.
Automation lies ahead
Beginning this fall, Metro riders may begin to notice smoother rides and more punctual service on the Red Line, according to transit leaders, if Metro receives regulatory clearance to automate the entire Metrorail system.
Trains are currently operated manually by operators, but until 2009, the system was automated. That changed when a Red Line train smashed into a stopped train near Fort Totten, killing nine people and injuring 80 others. Metro shut down the automatic system and turned over control to operators as investigators sought to figure out what went wrong.
Ultimately, faulty parts in a separate train detection system and lax maintenance practices were found to be culpable.
While the automatic train operations (ATO) system was not found to have played a role, Metro never returned to it. But over the past few years, transit engineers and technicians have prepared Metrorail for the switch back to ATO. Most major rail systems in the country use automation, which is widely considered to be safer, more reliable, punctual and energy-efficient. Metro officials hope to begin operating trains on the Red Line in ATO this fall, followed by automation systemwide by December.
Taller gates to reduce fare evasion
Metro has begun modifying fare gates at all stations and installing taller barriers to reduce fare evasion, which has proliferated during the pandemic and grown into a top complaint of riders.
In November, Metro launched a pilot at the Fort Totten station, modifying fare gates to gauge their effectiveness at deterring evasion. When outfitted with 48-inch-tall saloon-style laminated plastic doors that were difficult to jump over, Metro officials saw a reduction in nonpaid entries.
The transit agency is retrofitting the entire system’s fare gates — a project Metro said will take about 15 months and cost between $35 million and $40 million. After Fort Totten, work is starting at another nine stations in a phased approach until the new barriers are installed systemwide next year.
Metro estimates that it loses about $40 million a year to evasion, or just under 2 percent of its annual operating budget. While fare evasion is more prevalent on the Metrobus system, transit officials said 13 percent of rail riders do not pay fares.