George Washington Parkway overhaul will bring delays through 2025

A $161 million project to rebuild the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway will prompt a major shift, starting Saturday, in the way commuters drive the scenic route for more than 2½ years. All traffic, northbound and southbound, will be squeezed onto one side of the divided parkway, giving workers the space to overhaul the road, barriers, bridges and overlooks. Then traffic will get rerouted again, allowing crews to safely work on the other side. A new reversible lane will operate in the direction of peak traffic flow, allowing for either one or two lanes in each direction.

The construction, disruption and delays on a stretch of road that sees more than 70,000 cars a day will run through the end of 2025.

Overseeing the project is parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier, a former ranger at Yosemite and Great Smoky Mountains national parks, who spoke to The Washington Post about the delicate work of burnishing a historic entryway to the nation’s capital. The interview was edited for length and clarity.

Q: Why is such a major upgrade needed?

A: The road is essentially past its design life. That includes both the road surface and the infrastructure — the drainage structures that make up a roadway system. It’s also an opportunity to improve some of the safety features of the parkway itself. The 1960s is when the road was completed. There’s not been a major reconstruction of the roadway since that time.

Q: What safety improvements are coming?

A: We try to remind the public that we are a unit of the National Park Service. We are more than a parkway. We’re a thin park, but we’re essentially a road in a park. How do we make sure that the road serves its contemporary need, as a part of a larger regional transportation system, but aesthetically represents some of the intentional parkway design characteristics — the stone rock walls, vistas that are showcased, the sense of arrival into the capital city?

We’re trying to improve some of the safety features, but not overly construct something in such a way that we lose the vistas and the views that motorists see, whether they’re on the roadway or at the overlooks. We’re going back to the original quarry, near Bethesda, that was used to create some of the historic rock wall and using that same stone material from that quarry to create new rock walls. In some cases, you’ll have a concrete core, with all rock on the top and on the sides. In other areas, we will actually reconstruct the existing historic rock wall. We will also go from a metal guardrail, which we see today, to a wood or steel-backed-timber kind of guardrail.

All that’s being crash-tested at the Federal Highway Administration’s Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center. We’re trying to leave the architecture and aesthetics of the park, but also ensure they are crashworthy. That part of the design has been underway for nearly a year.

Q: You mentioned it being a long, thin park with a road in it. A lot of people just use this as a commuter route, more the road part and less the park part. How does it fit with national parks elsewhere?

A: If you look back at why Congress set aside the George Washington Memorial Parkway — besides creating a park and a roadway through the park — it was also to protect the Potomac River. So we still protect the shoreline of the Potomac River in its natural condition. I think that’s true of most national parks. We have historic parks. We have natural areas. Somebody described it this way: Much as a trail is the way to see the mountains, a parkway is a way to see the monuments, the memorials, the natural areas that make up the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Q: What is the history of this parkway?

A: There are two chapters to the parkway story. The first starts at the south end of the parkway, from the city of Alexandria to George Washington’s Mount Vernon. That was the early impetus for what was called the Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, which was completed in 1932. Then we see construction of the north end of the parkway, including Arlington Memorial Bridge, in the 1930s. After that came the advancement of the roadway to the Capital Beltway all the way up to the 1960s. So two very distinct construction periods, but with similar design characteristics — specifically, lying light on the land, with these views and vistas of the capital city and taking advantage of some of the natural topography. The road has a more curvy nature, as opposed to an interstate design trying to get from point A to point B in the most direct path.

Q: What are the mechanics of the changes that will affect commuters starting this weekend and lasting through the end of 2025?

A: Essentially, because we’re doing so much road work, you’ve kind of got to rebuild it from the ground up. To do that, we will be completing that temporary addition of one lane. So instead of two lanes going northbound, there will be a third lane. But we’ll then introduce a reversible lane configuration. So at any given time there’ll be one lane northbound and one lane southbound. The reversible lane will flip, essentially, for the morning commute and evening commute. That will allow us to close off the parkway on the other side, from the Capital Beltway down to Route 123, and begin the significant amount of road work that needs to be done there. Without this traffic shift, we would have a project that would even be longer than 2025.

Q: Can you go through a slow-motion version of what drivers will experience?

A: We’re going to implement a three-lane configuration, with the center lane being a reversible lane. So any time a motorist is in the right lane, regardless of their direction of travel, they’ll be able to exit the parkway at any of the exit locations. If you’re coming inbound in the morning commute, from the Capital Beltway to D.C., you’ll have two lanes available to you: the outside right lane and the center lane. That will switch in the evening commute, in which you’re leaving D.C. headed to the Capital Beltway. You’ll have the right lane outbound. The center lane will also be an outbound lane. So at all times, in the rightmost lane, regardless of direction, travel will be open. It’s the center lane that will reverse, based upon the morning and evening commute windows. And then we’ll manage in that kind of configuration throughout the duration of the project.

Q: And then you have to swap things and do all of this on the other side of the road, the southbound side, right?

A: Our focus right now is this big shift that’s going to happen on April 15th. We feel like once we can get the public in a new habit pattern, the other shifts will be much easier. Ultimately, what we’re trying to achieve, beside the road being reconstructed, is the safety of motorists and the crews that are out there. That requires a little give and take, slowing down and being attentive. There will be some increased travel time, there’s no doubt about that.

Q: The speed limit has dropped from 50 to 40 mph as construction has begun ramping up, and some backups and delays have already begun. How much longer will it take to drive that stretch of the parkway?

A: In developing the temporary lane, we’ve had lane restrictions in place to provide adequate workspace for the crews. So most people have been experiencing this kind of delay for the last month or so. Just kind of as a general observation, it’s adding about 20 minutes of drive time currently. I don’t think we’ll see a dramatic change in that once we implement the reversible lane, because most motorists have been hopefully adjusting for that. It’s possible it could add maybe 10 more minutes, so 30 minutes in total. We realize there’s an inherent inconvenience in that. There aren’t a whole lot of other ways to do this, and we appreciate the public’s support during the duration of the project.

Q: When you go to work in the park, or when you’re driving up the parkway to get there, what impression does it leave with you? What do you like about the place?

A: The universal thing I’ve observed in my 30 years in the Park Service is every park has sort of a mood. And the sunrises and sunsets, in the case here on the G.W. Parkway, the eagles that fly along the Potomac River, the seasonality of spring and fall, create those moods. And when you have an opportunity to live or work in a national park, you see those year-round. Not to take anything away from a visitor who comes here for a few days or a few weeks, but they probably get just a snapshot of a moment in time. As a park employee, a public servant, I think I get to see more of the ebbs and flows of what a park has to offer.

