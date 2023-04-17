Manufacturer says cars in train derailment did not have loose wheels

Another train operated by the Norfolk Southern railroad company derailed near Springfield, Ohio on Mar. 4, a month after the East Palestine derailment. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Bill Lackey/Reuters)

Canadian manufacturer National Steel Car said a review has shown that its rail cars did not have loose wheels as initially suspected after a March derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train in Springfield, Ohio. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Loose wheels can increase the chances of a derailment, and the concerns prompted the Association of American Railroads to order about 675 cars out of service so they could be repaired.

But in a statement Monday, National Steel Car said that the order had been rescinded after company data showed all the wheels on the cars had been mounted properly and that laser scans revealed that movement of the wheels on cars involved in the derailment was caused by “an enormous impact.”

“The report of loose wheels was misleading,” said Gregory J. Aziz, the chief executive of National Steel Car.

The railroad association confirmed that the advisory had been canceled. It said the group had acted based on the information available at the time and stood by its actions.

Norfolk Southern did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

National Steel Car pointed to a recent safety advisory issued by the Federal Railroad Administration that urged operators to consider the order in which they place cars on trains to manage the forces acting on them. The agency noted recent derailments, including the one in Springfield, in which empty cars had been the first to come off the tracks.

The weight on the Springfield train was concentrated at its head and far end, the agency said.

