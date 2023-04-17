NTSB investigating collision of two Union Pacific trains in Texas

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating a Sunday collision between two Union Pacific trains in Texas that left two crew members injured.
Both the engineer and conductor of the occupied train were injured and were receiving treatment, Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said.
There were no hazardous materials on the train, and emergency management officials said there was no threat to the public.
Collisions involving freight trains are rare, according to Federal Railroad Administration data. The major railroad companies reported 78 such incidents last year, compared with more than 900 derailments.
The safety of railroads has been under increased scrutiny in recent months, after a derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
The NTSB is sending a team to conduct a safety investigation into Sunday’s freight train collision between two Union Pacific trains resulting in a derailment in Chico, Texas.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 17, 2023
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Metro: Metro approves first fare hike in five years | Here’s what to know
Parkway delays: George Washington Parkway overhaul will bring delays through 2025
Air travel: FAA referred 250 unruly passenger cases to FBI during pandemic
Transit cuts: D.C. mayor’s budget scales down road safety, cuts Circulator routes
Bridge overhaul: D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge in line for $72 million makeover
Road safety: Cars in deadly work zone crash were reportedly speeding, NTSB says