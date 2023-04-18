The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Southwest Airlines resumes departures after tech problem grounds flights

By
Updated April 18, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. EDT|Published April 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
A Southwest Airlines airplane at a gate at Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg)
Southwest Airlines departures were briefly halted Tuesday morning because of a technical issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the air carrier.

The ground stop was lifted about 11:10 a.m., after about an hour, in the second incident in recent months to ground the carrier’s flights. The FAA said the carrier requested that the federal agency halt all Southwest departures.

The FAA referred other questions to Southwest, which blamed a “firewall failure.”

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the company said in a statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.”

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, more than 1,700 of the carrier’s flights were delayed Tuesday, which was 41 percent of the its daily schedule.

As Southwest, FAA probes begin, fallout could shape flying for years

“We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning’s brief disruption," the company’s statement said.

The problems are a setback for the carrier four months after a massive December meltdown forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights over 10 days, affecting more than 2 million customers. Bob Jordan, Southwest’s chief executive, pledged a thorough review of the incident and last month the carrier released an action plan to prevent a repeat.

Among the elements of that plan, Jordan said the carrier would spend $1.3 billion on technology upgrades and improvements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

