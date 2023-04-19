New Potomac Yard Metro station to open May 19, officials say

Metro’s newest rail station will begin serving passengers on May 19, officials announced Wednesday.
Potomac Yard had been set to open last year before crews ran into problems with soil and other issues.
The project is being built by Potomac Yard Constructors, a joint venture of Halmar International and Schiavone Construction Co., two global construction companies. The station is a key component of Alexandria’s efforts to remake a 295-acre former railroad yard south of the airport into a bustling urban center.
Alexandria, along with other government and private partners has invested roughly $370 million to fund construction of the station.
The new station will be the 98th in the Metrorail system and comes after the Silver Line added six new stations in Virginia.
Metro announced earlier this month that Yellow Line service will return May 7 after being shut down since September to repair the aging infrastructure between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza, which serves as a crucial link between Northern Virginia and the nation’s capital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
