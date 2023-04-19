The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

New Potomac Yard Metro station to open May 19, officials say

The station will be the 98th in the Metrorail system, coming months after the Silver Line extension added six stations.

By
April 19, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. EDT
The Potomac Yard station is opening May 19. (City of Alexandria)
Listen
1 min

Metro’s newest rail station will begin serving passengers on May 19, officials announced Wednesday.

The Potomac Yard station in Alexandria is located between the Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road stations on the Yellow and Blue lines. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke and Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson (D) announced the opening date during a media tour of the new station Wednesday morning.

Potomac Yard had been set to open last year before crews ran into problems with soil and other issues.

Metro fare, service changes are coming soon. Here’s what to know.

The project is being built by Potomac Yard Constructors, a joint venture of Halmar International and Schiavone Construction Co., two global construction companies. The station is a key component of Alexandria’s efforts to remake a 295-acre former railroad yard south of the airport into a bustling urban center.

Alexandria, along with other government and private partners has invested roughly $370 million to fund construction of the station.

The new station will be the 98th in the Metrorail system and comes after the Silver Line added six new stations in Virginia.

Yellow Line to return May 7 after eight-month bridge, tunnel project

Metro announced earlier this month that Yellow Line service will return May 7 after being shut down since September to repair the aging infrastructure between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza, which serves as a crucial link between Northern Virginia and the nation’s capital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

