Surge in road deaths eases but remains well above pre-pandemic levels

About 42,795 people were killed in traffic crashes last year, according to an estimate Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a sign that a pandemic-era surge in deaths has been slowed but not reversed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The estimate represents a decline of 0.3 percent compared with 2021, but an increase of almost 18 percent compared with 2019.

“We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The Transportation Department launched a national roadway safety strategy and has billions in additional funding for safety measures under the bipartisan infrastructure law. But the data suggest those efforts have yet to bear fruit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found last year that American road death rates were the highest of 29 wealthy countries it studied, but the causes of the recent increase aren’t clear. Experts have pointed to an increase in risky behavior on roads that began during the pandemic — such as speeding, drunken driving and not wearing a seat belt — but also to the combination of changing traffic patterns and roads designed to prioritize speed.

The latest figures continue to show wide variations in crash deaths across the country, with more than half of states seeing a decline in deaths, while others recorded increases.

Jonathan Adkins, chief executive of the Governors Highway Safety Association, called the deaths, “heartbreaking, unacceptable and preventable.”

“We will not accept such incremental safety progress after two years of escalating deaths and more dangerous driving on U.S. roads,” he said in a statement.

The new federal estimate does not break out whether those killed were drivers, passengers or pedestrians. But Adkins said the increases appear to have disproportionately affected people on foot, with pedestrian deaths reaching almost 7,500 in 2021, a 40-year high.

NHTSA plays a key role in vehicle safety and providing grants to state traffic agencies, but it has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since last fall. Adkins urged the Senate to quickly confirm President Biden’s nominee, Ann Carlson, the agency’s current chief counsel.

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, said NHTSA also needs to advance new car safety rules called for in the infrastructure law.

“There is no time to waste,” Chase said. “We must stop the carnage on our roads and use every pr measure possible to prevent more deaths on U.S. highways, roadways and in neighborhoods.”

