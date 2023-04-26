D.C. Council weighs killing K Street project to add free bus service

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Council members unveiled a funding proposal Wednesday to make Metrobus service free in the District, a move that aims to bypass the mayor’s objections and that could kill a long-planned downtown transit project that lawmakers said the pandemic has made less relevant. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The free bus service program, known as Metro for D.C., has been locked in a political fight between the D.C. Council, which voted unanimously in December to make the city’s primary bus transit service free within the District, and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has opposed the project and did not include it in her budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Council members are now proposing to pause the K Street Transitway — a project Bowser has touted for years — and shift money to Metro for D.C. The transit way was intended to alleviate traffic congestion for buses within the city’s core and allow for faster and more frequent service along K Street, the District’s primary downtown corridor.

The proposal to shift money from one transit-focused project to another comes as cities across the country are grappling with changing commuter patterns more than three years into a pandemic that has boosted telework. The subsidized bus program would make D.C. the nation’s largest city to offer free public transit, taking that designation from Kansas City, Mo.

D.C. Council members say free public bus service would help residents grapple with escalating housing costs, remove an obstacle in getting to jobs, reduce labor shortages and potentially lure more people out of their cars. The idea gained national momentum after the pandemic highlighted the importance of bus transit for retail and essential workers with few transportation alternatives.

The D.C. proposal also would expand late-night hours on key city routes to help workers who often turn to expensive ride-share services to get home.

Funding for the bus program was slated to come from excess revenue D.C. had been expected to earn from taxes, but in an updated forecast, city finance officials said they didn’t expect the government to net enough for the $43 million program. Bowser didn’t include the project in her 2024 fiscal budget draft last month. But on Wednesday, council members said they found the alternate way to fund the program, using money from the $123 million transit way project they say is less critical than before the pandemic because of widespread telework, which has brought fewer workers downtown.

Bowser has questioned the cost of the program while rejecting the proposal, saying it needs more scrutiny and analysis. Officials with Bowser’s office and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) didn’t immediately provide comment Wednesday on the council’s proposal.

The program’s sponsors, council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), have vowed to find money for free bus service and insert it into the council’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, which will receive a vote in June.

“We said we were going to make sure this got done, so here we are,” Allen said. “We’ve been able to identify the lion’s share of what’s needed, and we’re obviously working with the chairman for that remaining portion, which he has pledged will get done.”

On Wednesday, Transportation Committee members and council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) presented a slimmed-down proposal that could receive a committee vote Thursday. Among the changes: The program would not include a $10 million-a-year fund for D.C. bus infrastructure improvements.

Between 75 percent and 80 percent of the cost to operate the service — which the city would pay to Metro — would come from money that had been allocated for the K Street Transitway project, according to Allen’s office.

Supporters of fare-free bus service say they hope the rest could be found with the help of Mendelson, who as council chair receives proposed budget changes from council committees and can shift money to council priorities. While both Allen and Mendelson hoped to launch the project this year, Allen said a possible start date will shift to January. Time would be needed to work out a service agreement with Metro, whose governing board would also have to approve the fare-free program.

Metro officials didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The change is expected to doom one of Bowser’s most prized transportation proposals. City officials have said the K Street Transitway, which has been in planning stages for more than a decade, was to transform a busy stretch of K Street NW into a haven for public transit.

According to a draft of the funding proposal, the city would allocate $153 million over four years — roughly $39 annually — for Metro for D.C., taking from the $116 million earmarked for the K Street Transitway project and $10.3 million in recurring operating funds designated for public works. The money would cover most of the fare-free program’s cost, while council members say they hope Mendelson can restore the $10 million-a-year bus infrastructure improvement fund that was cut.

Allen said the K Street project was a logical place to look for money as interest was waning among city officials.

“We heard pretty overwhelmingly from folks that said these designs were from before the pandemic,” Allen said.

D.C. planners have been working on designs for the project since Bowser announced funding in 2019. The redesign of the mile-long corridor between 12th and 21st streets NW would eliminate decades-old service roads, which transportation officials say confuse motorists, slow traffic and leave pedestrians scrambling between medians. The plan also would add protected bus lanes — one in each direction — to the center of K Street, providing dedicated space for more than a dozen routes to breeze through downtown while separated from other traffic.

The corridor carries about 20,000 transit users daily, according to DDOT.

Transportation officials and experts had hoped the street’s redesign would help to lure back bus riders after years of declining ridership exacerbated by the pandemic. The project, they say, was a response to rider demands for more timely and reliable buses — and a level of service that could help transit and downtown Washington make a stronger comeback after the pandemic lull.

Earlier this month, DDOT director Everett Lott said the city was making adjustments to the K Street project, which he said would likely require another three months of design work. The city was ready to move toward construction but revised the timeline after hearing concerns from the community and businesses along the corridor.

If the project survives, a revised plan would still include car-free bus lanes and the elimination of the service lanes. But it also would remove a bike lane, a change that has drawn protest among bike advocates, including during a downtown protest Wednesday afternoon. Lott said the bike lane would move to L Street NW, one block north. It is unclear if the expansion of the L Street bike lane would remain if the Council kills the K Street project.

“Not everybody can get everything they want on K Street, but we felt this was a compromise,” Lott said at an April 10 budget hearing. “We can keep K Street as it is right now, which I don’t think anybody wants, or we can improve it tremendously and make it a much more positive experience for our transit users, for our pedestrians.”

A council Transportation Committee report included with the draft of the fare-free bus service proposal notes that DDOT can revisit the design of the project, leaving open the possibility that the transit way could be part of a “comprehensive vision for Downtown” in the future. It continued: “Ultimately, the project does not have the kind of enthusiastic support necessary for one of its scale and magnitude.”

If funding shifts away from the transit way project, Allen said the council would leave some money to revamp the idea in the future. He said changes would need to match a vision of a more residential downtown, filled with homes in spaces that are no longer the bustling offices and workplaces they were before the pandemic.

“We’re just hitting pause,” Allen said. “We actually leave in planning dollars to help finish the job of planning out what this thing is going to look like. I think we know that we’ve got to have a K Street Transitway, but it should be for what our downtown is going to be, not what it was.”

