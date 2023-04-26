Woman accused of attacking TSA officers after apple juice was confiscated

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 19-year-old woman from Little Rock flew into a rage after a Transportation Security Administration officer confiscated her apple juice at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday, elbowing, punching and biting three officers who tried to restrain her, according to a court document. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The woman, Makiah Coleman, is charged with counts of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, according to a document summarizing the incident that was provided by Maricopa County court officials. Her bail was set at $4,500, and records indicated she remained jailed Wednesday morning.

Two of the TSA officers were take to a hospital and had been released, the agency said. One suffered a concussion after receiving an elbow blow, according to the court document, which was filled out by a Phoenix police officer. The TSA said it would pursue its own enforcement action against Coleman.

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable,” the TSA said in a statement. “We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day.”

A court commissioner referred Coleman to the Maricopa County public defender’s office to have an attorney appointed. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

The attack began shortly before 6 a.m. local time. Coleman had a ticket and was going through security at the airport’s checkpoint D, according to the court record. An officer took the apple juice, which is not permitted through screening, and Coleman began “ranting and raving,” the document said.

Coleman allegedly tried to grab the bin containing her possessions that the TSA was screening before being pushed away by an officer. At that point, Coleman allegedly climbed on a table and another TSA officer tried to grab her around the waist and get her down. She elbowed him in the head and hit him, authorities said. The officer was left with a concussion and ripped shirt, according to the court record.

Coleman was removed from the area, sat down on a bench and appeared to “cool down,” according to the document. Then she got up, took off her shirt and began yelling before jumping onto the table again, the document stated.

Coleman then grabbed a third TSA officer by the pony tail, according to the document, pulling her down toward the table while “striking her with hammer fist blows.” Another TSA officer tried to intervene, only for Coleman to allegedly swing her head down and bite the officer on the head. Only then was she restrained, according to the document.

Coleman told the police officer who filled out the document that she had been irate at having to leave the secure area to get food, only to have to pass back through security. She told the officer she believed she had hit one of the victims three to five times but denied biting anyone, according to the document.

The TSA said the checkpoint was closed and about 450 passengers had to be directed to another screening point.

Federal authorities have been trying to curb incidents of bad behavior in the aviation system since early in the coronavirus pandemic, with confrontations frequently flaring up over mask rules that were in place on planes and at airports for much of the outbreak. The Federal Aviation Administration said this month it had referred 250 incidents to the FBI for potential prosecution.

