Metro to increase height of modified fare gates to combat evasion

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Modified fare gates intended to curb a surge in fare evasion within the Metrorail system will be raised another foot higher than previously planned and will be equipped with stronger hinges to make the gates harder to push through. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The design change announced Thursday comes after Metro monitored newly installed four-foot-tall doors at the Fort Totten station in Northeast D.C. While transit police said the doors have cut fare evasion in half, officials say some fare avoiders have pushed through the gates. Metro leaders said the added height — making gates five feet tall — and reinforced hinges would lead to even fewer incidents while protecting the expensive, high-tech gates.

The modifications and continuing efforts to slow the ubiquitous offense are part of Metro’s strategy to boost public safety, which has grown into a top concern that surveys have shown is stunting ridership. Metro is searching for solutions to bridge a budget gap stemming from steep decreases in fare revenue as telework rises.

Advertisement

Metro board members heard encouraging news Thursday on various crime-fighting strategies, coming as the results of another internal survey indicated that crime concerns weigh heavily on transit riders.

Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said the department is receiving help from other law enforcement agencies and special police officers — private security who have police authority — to supplement a short-staffed department that has beefed up patrols. He said transit police are making more arrests and issuing many more citations than last year.

“As of yesterday, we’re up about 134 percent on enforcement, and that’s driven primarily through arrests and citations,” he told board members.

Spikes in crime are occurring in many cities, including D.C. Within the nation’s third-largest transit system, robberies, vandalism and drug offenses have more than doubled compared with the same period last year, transit police crime records show. The number of reported aggravated assaults had been lower than last year until March.

Advertisement

After largely ignoring fare evasion during the pandemic, transit police began issuing tickets and warnings last fall. As of the end of March, police have reported 259 stops for fare evasion, compared with 50 in the first three months of last year.

Metro’s Riders’ Advisory Council, a group of transit users who advise Metro’s board on how to improve the system, surveyed riders to gauge their top concerns. Nearly 40 percent cited fare evasion, according to the council’s annual report presented to board members Thursday.

Nearly a quarter of riders also cited marijuana smoke and passenger behavior on trains or stations. While riders recognized the offenses as minor compared with violent crimes, they told the advisory council the problems build on each other, said Michael Lebowitz, the chair of the council.

Advertisement

Metro officials say they believe fare evasion will decrease significantly after all fare gates are modified this year, a process that will cost $35 million on top of the $70 million spent to upgrade fare gates in recent years. Modification of gates at all 97 stations started last month but is being paused while Metro orders the taller glass barriers and other parts needed to reinforce the fare gates.

Until last fall, Metro had not enforced fare evasion in the District since 2018, when the D.C. Council decriminalized the offense, limiting punishment to tickets and fines and not arrests. In subsequent years, transit police cited confusion over officers’ ability to ask for identification and run checks for arrest warrants. D.C. law, according to transit officials, allows passengers to withhold IDs if police aren’t investigating a crime, although D.C. officials have disputed Metro’s interpretation.

“We can ask someone for an ID, but they are not legally required to give up true ID, and therefore we have no ability to check them for warrants,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said. “What we want to do is just have that right to do that, which is equivalent, in my understanding, to if you got pulled over in a car, someone could check you for warrants as they write you a ticket for speeding. We just want that same level of checks so we can get people in the system that are committing violent crimes or that maybe would hurt someone, off the system.”

Advertisement

Metro is posting officers at 15 stations that have generated the most crime reports and complaints, with the help of law enforcement officers working for Metro on their days off. Anzallo said he hopes to expand the tighter security to 25 stations.

Clarke said the agency has also added 25 “ambassadors” who roam stations to assist riders while also serving as another presence to help customers feel secure.

“This is basically a customer service-type of role,” he said, adding that the agency hopes to increase the number of ambassadors within the system.

Metro also plans to launch a public awareness campaign to encourage riders to text 696873, numbers that form “myMTPD,” to report crimes.

“All of our buses, all of our trains are all getting either stickers or labels or signage put on every single one. We want to encourage everyone to use that,” Clarke said. “So our goal is to make it way more known how to respond if you see something, and our job is to be very fast on that response.”

GiftOutline Gift Article