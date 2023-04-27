BNSF freight train derails along Mississippi River in Wisconsin

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A BNSF Railway freight train traveling along the banks of the Mississippi River derailed near Ferryville, Wis., shortly after noon Thursday, the company said. BNSF said in a statement that two of the train’s three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying “freight of all kinds” had derailed, blocking the line in both directions. The crew had been accounted for, with one receiving medical attention, the railroad said.

“Local first responders are on-site,” the railroad said in a statement. “BNSF has personnel en route to the scene and the cause of the incident is under investigation.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office said an eight-mile stretch of road along the river was closed, except for local access to Ferryville. The office said there was no need for an evacuation.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said he had been briefed on the derailment and was coordinating with governors of neighboring Iowa and Illinois, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board.

“We continue to hope for the health and safety of all those involved,” Evers said on Twitter. “I will be actively monitoring this incident as we await further confirmed details.”

The area’s congressman, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), said he had been notified of the derailment and was sending staff to the area.

NEW: (1/3) My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. — Rep. Derrick Van Orden Press Office (@RepVanOrden) April 27, 2023

There are about 1,000 derailments each year, mostly in rail yards. BNSF reported 279 derailments last year, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.

The derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, in February brought renewed attention to railroad safety. No one was hurt in the initial derailment, but after authorities burned chemicals on the train to avoid an explosion, residents reported health problems.

The Biden administration has been pushing railroads to take action to improve their safety record. The Transportation Department has issued several advisories on better practices in recent weeks, including one Thursday urging crews to be aware of the complexities posed by long trains. Congress is also weighing bills that would impose new rules on the industry.

Here's a look at the train derailment that happened just south of De Soto, Wis.



We're tracking updates here: https://t.co/fdmi5ffYY6



📸: Caitlin Nolan pic.twitter.com/Jjsq9tg4OQ — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) April 27, 2023

