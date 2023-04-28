Most infrastructure projects are late, over budget. He hopes to fix that.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Decades ago, Oxford University professor Bent Flyvbjerg sought to find out how often major infrastructure projects were completed on time and on budget. He found no one kept track, so he created his own database. What he discovered wasn’t pretty: The vast majority of megaprojects — those with a value of at least $1 billion — did not meet their budget or deadline. It wasn’t just those that involved concrete and steel: Information technology upgrades were among those with the worst outcomes.

In the D.C. region, there has been no shortage of projects that didn’t meet their initial budget and timeline. The second phase of the Silver Line, which extended Metrorail to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, opened four years behind schedule and at least $250 million over budget. Maryland’s Purple Line light-rail project is more than $1 billion over budget and 4 1/2 years behind schedule. Another seven months could be added to that timeline as contractors contend with moving utility lines.

With billions of dollars flowing to infrastructure projects across the United States as part of the infrastructure law, ensuring they meet their budgets and make their deadlines will be critical, particularly as inflation and supply chain issues have made building more expensive.

In a new book, “How Big Things Get Done,” Flyvbjerg and co-author Dan Gardner lay out steps they think will help policymakers (and even homeowners) avoid pitfalls that can set a project on the wrong course. Flyvbjerg spoke with The Washington Post about factors that can determine the fate of projects. This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: Tell me about your background and how you got interested in studying megaprojects?

A: I’m an economic geographer by training. I study the economics of citizens and economics of regions. It became clear to me quite early that big projects were playing a bigger and bigger role in how cities and regions were developing, so I started studying the world through the lens of big projects. I started collecting data on projects, and now we have more than 16,000 projects in our database. Over time, we have developed a better and better picture of what is it that is actually going on.

Q: You’ve collected some pretty astonishing statistics about the percentage of projects that actually finish on time and on budget. What did you find?

A: About 8.5 percent of projects finish on time and on budget. We were surprised because it is a very low number. But the number is robust. We have tested it across different sample sizes and it holds up. Now our colleagues have begun doing similar studies to ours and are finding similar results. So we trust the number as valid and reliable.

Q: There are successful projects in every time period — the Empire State Building is an example of one. Why is it you think we don’t learn from those?

A: There’s a surprising lack of learning in construction. My theory is this is because there’s no real competition [because] construction is fragmented in local markets. You have small geographical monopolies. New York would be one market, and Boston would be a completely different market. You don’t have a Tesla of construction. If you produced an inferior car, you’d be out of the market quickly. The cars that the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe were producing — as soon as they were exposed to international competition, the brands disappeared. That’s the main explanation. You can survive in a local market producing inferior building.

Q: We tend to think it’s just big construction projects that are late and over budget, but you noted it’s not just construction projects — bridges, roads, subways — and that other kinds of projects fall into this trap. Why does this sort of issue plague megaprojects in other sectors?

A: This was surprising to us. What’s similar about building a skyscraper and building an IT system? It turns out that it’s because people are doing all of these things, and people have certain traits, certain biases and we bring those biases to anything we do. Certain types of ignorance, certain types of optimism and so on. It’s basically about psychology and power. Therefore, we find this commonality between projects. They show the same pattern no matter that they are completely different types of projects.

Q: Let’s talk about solutions. How do you ensure a project starts right?

A: There are two things to be sure you have: good funding and a good team. You get the front end right by asking questions — ‘Why are we doing this project?’ Our brain has a tendency to run with the first idea that comes up, the first idea that makes itself available to our brain. ‘What is basic need that we’re trying to meet here? What are the different ways that we could meet that need’ and so on. You need to keep homing in on these questions at the outset and make sure that everybody agrees on why you’re doing it and what the best solution is.

Q: Explain what you mean by “Think slow, act fast?”

A: I want to emphasize, this doesn’t necessarily mean thinking for a very long time, but it does mean that you slow down and try to avoid [biases] that are likely to trip you up. Know why you are doing this project. And when you’ve thought slow at first, you can act fast. You are able to deliver much faster if you really have a sound plan up front. Part of this process is setting the goal, which seems like such an obvious thing. But in many projects people get that wrong or they miss the answer.

Q: But setting a goal seems so obvious. Why do people fail at that?

A: People may actually disagree on what the goal is, but they don’t know that they disagree until much later when they start delivering the project. Then they realize ‘Well, this is not what I meant.’ There can be many different stakeholders who have different ideas of what the project should be. That happens a lot of the time.

Q: In your book, you cited architect Frank Gehry as an example of someone who uses a specific process to get to the right goal. Can you explain how he does that?

A: When Frank Gehry gets new clients, he doesn’t just accept what the client wants. He asks, ‘Why? Why? Why?’ He keeps drilling down on this question and out of this he develops the real reason people are doing this. Then once he knows why, he starts simulating and iterating the project, at first, physically using wood and cardboard and other materials. And then he digitizes the models and puts them into a computer so he can get much more detailed and iterate faster. After hundreds of hundreds — sometimes thousands — of times, he can make iterations of the building or different details on the building to keep improving them. It’s what’s called a digital twin. It’s a really cheap way of doing it compared to building it in reality. So now when they go out to the construction site, it’s much more straightforward. Each nut and bolt has been pre-specified on the computer so there are very few surprises.

Q: Do you have tips for state departments of transportation that are giving money to localities to make sure that everything is working right, that they have the proper oversight?

A: You need a governance structure with the right incentives to actually deliver. If you don’t incentivize the delivery team and the designers properly, you can’t expect them to deliver. It’s very important to have incentives aligned with your goals. And this is very much a role for both state government and federal government to develop the kind of tools and procedures that are needed.

Q: What kinds of incentives work?

A: In many ways, this is actually very difficult because it’s about writing contracts. The secret is to make sure that people have skin in the game. Like, you make more money if you deliver, and you make less money if you don’t. But money is not enough. Contracts [can] actually end up making the parties involved very antagonistic toward each other, so therefore people have started talking about a different kind of contract: More partnering on contracts. Partnering works better, instead of trying to put it on the other parties, and say: ‘Let’s collaborate to deliver this while minimizing the risk.’

