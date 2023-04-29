Autism awareness project connects kids and the trains they love

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a toddler, Eli Russell needed to hold something in his hand, and was fixated on wheels and the way cars and trucks moved. It was his mom’s first clue that her son might be autistic. Car rides soothed him, and Shaun Russell built on her son’s fascination, driving him an hour south from their home in Monkton, Md., to the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. Now 9, Eli can’t fully express himself verbally, but Shaun said she knows her son loves watching, riding and learning about trains because of the calmness that falls over him.

When Shaun Russell learned that a New York-based autism treatment provider was recruiting children to make special boarding and safety announcements for transit agencies, including the Washington region’s Metro system, she saw a way for Eli to take part in the operations of his favorite track-clinging vehicles.

“I saw it as just another opportunity for him to participate in something that he can be included in,” Shaun Russell said.

The transit announcement project took place in April as part of autism awareness month at Metro and transit systems in Atlanta, New York, New Jersey and the San Francisco area, connecting children with complex developmental conditions to trains that fascinate many kids. In its second year, 113 children have recorded messages for the project, nearly four times as many as last year, according to its organizer.

The annual campaign was started by Jonathan Trichter, founder of children’s autism treatment centers and specialized schools that include the Foundry Learning Center in New York and the Hubbard Day School in Connecticut.

Trichter, who spent three decades working in communications, investment banking and venture capital, has spent the past four years creating programs to help meet demand for a growing population of children being diagnosed with neurological differences. He said he made the career change after being “personally touched” by autism.

One in 36 8-year-olds are diagnosed with autism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year, up from one in 44 in 2018.

The transit announcement project aims to remind society to include and incorporate those with neurological differences into jobs, civic roles and activities, Trichter said.

“I’d like to think that we are advancing the ball when it comes to being more inclusive and incorporating neurodivergent people into civic life,” he said.

The children participating in this year’s project have rerecorded routine transit announcements, such as train door-closing warnings or reminders to hold children’s hands on escalators. The messages are being played on train station platforms and other transit locations through the end of the month.

Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said the project shines a light on the many Metro riders with developmental conditions.

“It is important to note that autism is not a disability, but rather a different way of processing information and experiencing the world,” Smedberg said during a recent meeting of Metro’s board.

Transit leaders hosted an event for the 26 children who recorded announcements for Metro earlier this month, in which participants wore orange T-shirts that said “Transit enthusiast” and were given tours of a train operator’s cab. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the event was one of his most memorable days as a Metro leader because of the enthusiasm and joy he saw on kids’ faces when they saw Metro trains.

“It’s another example of what we need to continue to do, which is highlight that this is ‘your Metro,’” he said. “It’s a community system, and there is a deeper theme that we bring to this region that isn’t just a pure service.”

Many people with autism are drawn to railroads or subways because of the sensory feedback they feel from the rumblings of trains on the track or the predictive and repetitive nature of their arrivals and departures. A fixation on mechanical workings or systems is a common trait.

The recorded safety warnings and public information announcements at transit stations can also hold the attention of people with neurological conditions, Trichter said, and they have led to breakthroughs in communication.

“It’s also the case that kids with autism can often come to language differently than neurotypical persons, and so they’ll grab onto phrases to try to piece together what they learn in places where they’re focused,” he added. “It’s not unusual for a child on the spectrum to have his or her first full sentence be something like ‘Stand clear of the closing doors, please,’ or another service announcement in a subway system.”

“From there, they can start to communicate more fluidly with their families or friends, socialize and connect more with civic life,” Trichter said.

Trichter said he hopes to grow the project and use it to promote an internship program he would like to start for autistic people to work in transit. Next year, he hopes to recruit international transit systems for similar messages.

“It would be particularly gratifying if I were able to bring this to places with state-of-the-art mass transit systems but mixed histories when it comes to incorporating the developmentally disabled into their civic societies,” he said.

Train rides have been an effective way the Russells have been able to expose their son to new places, his mother said. With no subway near their home in Baltimore County, Shaun Russell said her husband takes Eli for rides on the RailLink light rail system.

During the isolating early months of the pandemic, she said the pair rode in empty cars five miles from Hunt Valley to Timonium and back.

“He really enjoyed it,” Shaun Russell said.

They know he did, she said, because of the same, affirmative reaction he has given for years when they ask him if he wants a train ride.

“He’s never said no,” she said.

