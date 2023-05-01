Defunding K Street plan, adding rideshare charge would hurt downtown, mayor says

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday criticized the D.C. Council's plan to pay for free Metrobus service at the expense of a long-planned downtown transit project that she said is critical to rejuvenating the downtown corridor amid uncertainty about the city's financial outlook.

The mayor also blasted a proposal to add a $2 surcharge on ride-share trips to downtown, an effort that aims to reduce congestion and generate millions of dollars in revenue but that the mayor said would also hamper recovery efforts. She called on the council to pass a spending plan that supports the revitalization of downtown, including funding the K Street NW project, saying the council's proposals would delay efforts to rebuild the city's core.

“This is not a delay. This will kill the project,” Bowser said during a Monday news conference surrounded by administration officials and some business owners. “Killing the K Street Transitway is a downtown-killer.”

The free bus service program, known as Metro for D.C., has been locked in a political fight between the D.C. Council, which voted unanimously in December to make the city’s primary bus transit service free within the District, and Bowser, who has opposed the project and did not include it in her budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

The council transportation committee last week voted to pause the K Street Transitway — essentially defunding a project that Bowser has touted for years — to shift money to Metro for D.C. The transit way plan is in its final design phase and was intended to alleviate traffic congestion for buses within the city’s core, while allowing for faster and more frequent service in the heart of downtown.

Bowser on Monday said the transit project is critical to revitalizing the city’s struggling downtown corridor, a key economic driver that was significantly hurt by the pandemic. The transformation of K Street, she said, would help to lure back workers during a rise in telework while creating a setting for more housing downtown. Bowser’s “Comeback Plan,” which sets economic development goals and was released in January, calls for the addition of 15,000 more residents in the area over the next five years.

D.C. planners have been working on designs for K Street since Bowser announced funding in 2019. The redesign of the mile-long corridor between 12th and 21st streets NW would eliminate decades-old service roads, which transportation officials say confuse motorists, slow traffic and leave pedestrians scrambling between medians. The plan also would add protected bus lanes — one in each direction — to the center of K Street, providing dedicated space for more than a dozen routes to breeze through downtown while separated from other traffic.

Supporters of the K Street Transitway said the project would be transformational for downtown as it aims to make a busy, car-centric corridor into a more welcoming space for pedestrians and transit users.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the lead sponsor of the free bus program, had vowed to find money for free bus service and insert it into the council’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which will receive a vote in June. Last week, Allen announced a proposal that would allocate $153 million over four years — roughly $39 annually — for Metro for D.C., taking from the $116 million earmarked for the K Street Transitway and $10.3 million in recurring operating funds designated for public works. The money would cover most of the fare-free program’s cost.

The proposal to shift money from one transit-focused project to another comes as cities across the country are grappling with changing commuter patterns more than three years into a pandemic that has boosted telework. Allen said the K Street project was a logical place to look for money as the pandemic has made those plans less relevant.

The subsidized bus program would make D.C. the nation’s largest city to offer free public transit, taking that designation from Kansas City, Mo.

“We said we were going to make sure this got done, so here we are,” Allen said last week.

The ride-share surcharge, proposed by council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), advanced out of the public works and operations committee last week but has left the council divided. It would add a $2 surcharge on rides into the downtown area from 7 a.m. to noon, and rides leaving downtown from noon to 7 p.m.

Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), whose district covers a large portion of downtown, said the city already is expecting lower revenue in the coming fiscal year from a decline in downtown property taxes. She said in a statement that both proposals “will disincentivize people from living and working in Downtown,” and threaten the city’s long-term goals of rebuilding downtown into a vibrant neighborhood.

“Without dedicated investments in Downtown, not only will current Downtown residents and businesses suffer, but we will also continue to face budget cycles filled with more hard choices,” she said.

Bowser’s proposed $19.7 billion budget includes $373 million in reductions, including the elimination of 749 vacant city government positions. Her proposal, she said, reflects the city’s financial realities amid increased expenses, the looming end of pandemic-era federal aid and reduced tax revenue from commercial real estate. Bowser officials have cited a projected drop in revenue of more than $390 million.

While she said she supports fare-free bus service, Pinto said it is “shortsighted” to shift funding to that effort at the expense of downtown.

“It serves no one to have free buses that no one wants to take because they are slow and unreliable,” she said.

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

