Dust storm causes large pileup on interstate in central Illinois

Illinois State Police said a section of the highway was closed and traffic was being diverted. Officials have established a reunification post at the city hall in Divernon, a small town near the highway.

A dust storm caused a large crash on Interstate 55 that left multiple people injured in central Illinois on Monday, shutting a stretch of the highway, according to state police.

Drivers shared images on social media showing mangled and burning vehicles along the highway and thick clouds of dust in the air. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt. State police said its investigation was in its “infancy.”