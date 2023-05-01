The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dust storm causes large pileup on interstate in central Illinois

Illinois State Police reported injuries but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.

May 1, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
A dust storm moved through Montgomery County, Ill., on May 1, resulting in a large car pileup on interstate 55. (Video: Nathan Cormier)
A dust storm caused a large crash on Interstate 55 that left multiple people injured in central Illinois on Monday, shutting a stretch of the highway, according to state police.

Illinois State Police said a section of the highway was closed and traffic was being diverted. Officials have established a reunification post at the city hall in Divernon, a small town near the highway.

Drivers shared images on social media showing mangled and burning vehicles along the highway and thick clouds of dust in the air. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt. State police said its investigation was in its “infancy.”

The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office said dust from freshly plowed fields and gust weather combined to create the storm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

