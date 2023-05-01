Dust storm causes large pileup on interstate in central Illinois

A dust storm caused a large crash on Interstate 55 that left multiple people injured in central Illinois on Monday, shutting a stretch of the highway, according to state police.
Drivers shared images on social media showing mangled and burning vehicles along the highway and thick clouds of dust in the air. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt. State police said its investigation was in its “infancy.”
The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office said dust from freshly plowed fields and gust weather combined to create the storm.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Be careful while driving on I-55 in northern Montgomery County IL. Combination of newly plowed fields & gusty northwest winds is generating a dust storm in this area. Also, there have been reports of several accidents in the area due to reduction in visibility. #ilwx https://t.co/lWj1Gfcbya— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 1, 2023
Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility. (photo via @wics_abc20) pic.twitter.com/rYbWKndJa6— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023
