Man shot in bus bay in Northeast D.C.; delays on some Metrobus routes

A man was shot in a bus bay in Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon, temporarily creating delays for Metrobus service.
Bus routes affected included X2 and X9 and several routes that begin with U and V, according to tweets from Metrobus officials.
MTPD on scene of a shooting in bus bay at Minnesota Ave Stn ~3pm. An adult male transported with non-life-threatening injury. Investigation ongoing. Bus service being relocated at station, no impact to rail. Follow @metrobusinfo for service info. #wmata— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) May 1, 2023
X2/X9 Alert: Due to an incident at Minnesota Ave Station on the X2/X9 routes, buses may experience delays.— Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) May 1, 2023
