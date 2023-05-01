The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man shot in bus bay in Northeast D.C.; delays on some Metrobus routes

May 1, 2023 at 5:10 p.m. EDT
(Eric Lee for The Washington Post)
A man was shot in a bus bay in Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon, temporarily creating delays for Metrobus service.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. at the Minnesota Avenue station, Metro Transit Police said in a tweet. The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bus service was rerouted from the station while police investigated.

Bus routes affected included X2 and X9 and several routes that begin with U and V, according to tweets from Metrobus officials.

