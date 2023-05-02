Metro to increase Red Line train frequency to help alleviate overcrowding

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro for the second time in six weeks is increasing train frequencies on the Red Line, shortening wait times to the lowest they have been in more than three years as the agency looks to alleviate midweek crowding. Beginning Monday, Red Line trains will arrive every six minutes during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours — a two- to four-minute improvement over the last Red Line service increase in mid-March.

Trains between Union Station and Metro Center in the District have been carrying full cars of between 90 and 150 passengers during traditional workday hours Tuesday through Thursday, Metro officials said in a news release.

Peak periods for increased trains will stretch between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during workdays. Outside of those hours, trains will arrive every eight minutes until 9:30 p.m., when frequencies will drop to every 10 minutes.

“We are looking at every opportunity to make our service even better for customers with more frequent, safe and reliable options,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement.

Transit officials said Metrorail ridership is continuing to grow as the agency increases service. Last month, weekday ridership averaged 324,500 trips a day, a pandemic record. Even at that level, ridership is at about half of pre-pandemic levels because of increased telework that has reduced the need for commuting.

The service increases come as Metro is phasing more trains back to service after the agency’s 7000-series rail cars were suspended in fall 2021, creating a train shortage that lasted about a year. The series, which makes up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, was suspended after a federal derailment investigation found a wheel defect affecting several of the series’ cars.

Metro’s regulator has allowed the transit agency to put the cars back into service since last summer as long as the cars’ wheels are inspected regularly. Since July, Metro said it has slowly increased the number of trains in daily passenger service by 55 percent.

