Police identify first of six killed in Illinois dust storm crash

Authorities on Tuesday identified the first of six victims who died in Monday’s dust storm crash in central Illinois and said they believed they had identified three others — but asked for the public’s help for information on the other two victims. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first victim to be identified was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wis.

At a news conference Tuesday, Illinois State Police director Brendan F. Kelly appealed to the public for help in identifying the two remaining victims. He said one had been driving a blue Chrysler 300 and the other a Hyundai, but could not provide other identifying details.

“It’s simply a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Kelly said. “It was a terrible day in this part of the state and for the families that were affected by this, and we’ll certainly continue to keep them at the center of their hearts.”

State Police Lt. Col. Chris Owen said troopers arriving at the crash scene on Interstate 55 found it blanketed by thick dust that obscured their view of carnage.

“The first thing that would have been seen was the dust storm and not being able to see what’s on the other side of it, and having no knowledge of exactly the extent of the incident that we were coming into,” Owen said.

Troopers, backed up by personnel from 40 other agencies, began battling fires and trying to rescue people from at least 72 vehicles involved in crashes on the central Illinois highway. Even with the doors of their vehicles closed, fine dirt worked its way inside, authorities said.

Multiple helicopters arrived to carry away the injured, and school buses and police vans were summoned to take survivors to reunification centers. Police said 37 people, ranging in ages from 2 to 80, were taken to hospitals.

Witnesses have described suddenly encountering a wall of dust as they traveled the highway Monday morning. The National Weather Service said dust had been picked up by strong gusts of wind from nearby farm fields and blown across the road.

Cars and trucks began piling into one another and Kelly said the total number of vehicles involved was likely higher than the 72 confirmed by police because some were able to drive from the scene. Two trucks caught fire, with flames spreading to other vehicles. Witnesses have described hearing explosions through the murk.

Photographs released late Monday by police after the sky had cleared showed charred vehicles across the highway and the mangled cab of a truck being hauled away.

Despite what Kelly called “blackout conditions” as dust rolled over the highway, he said there was no information that would have led police or the state Department of Transportation to shut down the road before the crashes.

“It is a pretty extreme thing to shut a road down,” Kelly said.

Crews worked at the scene through the night, eventually reopening the highway early Tuesday.

Kelly said the focus for police is identifying the two remaining victims and undertaking the crash reconstruction. Part of the investigation will involve trying to determine the origin of the dust. Asked by news reporters if nearby farmers could have been at fault, Kelly said it wouldn’t benefit them to lose topsoil in the wind.

“There’s no logic to saying someone did this on purpose and they were somehow skirting some sort of regulation,” Kelly said.

