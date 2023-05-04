Metro deals blow to fare-free bus plan in win for Bowser

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro board members said Thursday they oppose a plan that would make bus service free in the District, aligning themselves with a competing project as city and Metro leaders chart a path forward during a pandemic that has reshaped transit. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In sending a letter to D.C. leaders, transit officials also made a rare choice to insert themselves publicly into a five-month political fight between Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and council members over whether to make D.C. the nation’s largest city to offer free transit.

The decision of Metro board members to throw their support behind a Bowser-backed revamp of the K Street NW corridor — at the expense of free bus service — is a political win for the mayor after the project was nearly left for dead. It comes in the fourth year of a pandemic that has altered commuting patterns and prompted cities nationwide to weigh the future of their transit and road networks.

While Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said the agency is calling for a one-year delay in the free-bus program, the board’s letter also indicated that a program focused on a single jurisdiction is unlikely to gain Metro’s support. The letter noted that the program would create a significant distinction in how the transit system, which also serves Maryland and Virginia, operates within District boundaries.

“We operate a regional system, and decisions about fare policy should be made as a region,” Smedberg wrote in the letter. “Thus, we plan to convene regional partners on this topic.”

Bowser has opposed making Metrobus service free in the city, citing the costs and a need for more analysis, while supporting a K Street Transitway project that would dedicate bus lanes along downtown’s main east-west artery. Most members of the D.C. Council argued the project was outdated during the pandemic era, opting for subsidized bus service for riders as the best use of city money.

But three days after Bowser launched a public campaign to shift sentiment among the public and council members, Metro’s board sent the letter to Bowser and the council, saying it “does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about the zero-fare program.” Bowser did not respond to a request for comment.

Thursday’s developments came months after the D.C. Council voted unanimously, over Bowser’s objection, to waive bus fares in D.C. As Metro faces a looming budget deficit of more than $700 million in its 2025 fiscal year, transit leaders could soon need support from Bowser — and political leaders in Virginia and Maryland — to ask for hundreds of millions more in annual subsidies.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who had introduced the fare-free proposal, said the funding D.C. would have provided was in excess of what Metro now collects in the city.

“It represents a one-year delay,” Allen said. “That’s one year of telling D.C. workers, D.C. riders, low-income residents that they’re not a priority. But I’m going to continue to fight for this. We know it’s the right thing to do.”

The fare-free plan, dubbed Metro for D.C., has withstood at least one major postponement.

Allen first pitched the idea in March 2020 on the steps of City Hall, initially proposing that all D.C. residents receive $100 a month in SmarTrip fare credit. Two weeks later, the proposal was shelved as city leaders focused on a pandemic that rose the profile of public transit, which shuttled low-income and essential workers to jobs as many others worked from home.

Allen resurrected the proposal last year, gaining the support of most council members, but Metro told Allen and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) that administering a transit credit program would be too difficult.

Metro Board Member Tracy Hadden Loh and General Manager Randy Clarke then came up with the plan to waive bus fares — a sign Allen said he took as their support. Mendelson then altered the proposal to make Metrobus free, rather than offering the monthly credits, which he said also would have cost too much.

“This is frustrating to have [Metro] take this stance when this was something they brought to us in November,” Allen said. “They shared the budget numbers with us, and we went out and funded it.”

Bowser lobbied council members to vote against the proposal last year, saying it needed more cost analysis. D.C.'s chief financial officer then told council members in February that the city’s financial fortunes had shifted and the city wasn’t projected to have enough money to fund the program.

Mendelson fought the assessment with the help of a ruling from the Attorney General’s Office that the council could move forward with the program. Bowser countered by leaving the fare-free program off her fiscal 2024 budget draft in March, forcing council members to find money to fund the service.

Allen announced a proposal last week to allocate $153 million over four years for Metro for D.C., taking from the $116 million earmarked for the K Street Transitway and $10.3 million in recurring operating funds designated for public works. The money would cover most of the fare-free program’s costs for four years.

But at a budget work session Wednesday, several council members raised questions about the fare-free proposal, including about funding and how an objection from Metro could alter the plan.

Allen said some of the hesitancy appeared to be related to how much regional input the plan should have from other jurisdictions in the region.

“I think that what you’re really going to see are Virginia and Maryland board members trying to decide what the District is allowed to do,” Allen said.

Jeffrey McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said he agreed with Metro’s decision, adding that any changes to fare structure should be made on a regional level.

“If the District wants to do this they should work with the other jurisdictions if it is done through Metro since we are all compact partners,” he wrote in a text message.

Mendelson said he didn’t take the board’s letter as a “no,” reiterating the transit agency indicated the proposal should be put off for a year, when, he noted, the city would be considering its fiscal 2025 budget. With that time frame in mind, Mendelson said he was hopeful the fare-free bus plan could come into fruition by the end of 2024.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we’re going to have to delay it a year. I find that unfortunate and disappointing,” he said. “On the other hand, the prospect of regional discussion of fare-free bus service, regionally, is appealing. But in order for us to achieve fare-free bus service in the District, the Metro board has to go along.”

Mendelson said he hadn’t yet determined what this means for the council’s broader budget formulation efforts, but he doubled down on his previous comments that the planned K Street Transitway was “based on pre-pandemic commuter patters than are no longer applicable” and could hurt downtown revitalization efforts in the short term. He declined to speculate on whether he would restore funds to the K Street project as he drafts a version of the budget for a council vote in mid-May.

Allen said he had no plans to abandon his proposal. He said he will seek out elected officials in Maryland and Virginia to work on a regional proposal because “it’s the right thing to do.”

“If what I’m hearing from some folks in Maryland, Virginia is true, and they really do want to do this regionally, the District will yet again be the leader and drive the conversation to where it needs to be to have an entire regional fare-free bus system.”

