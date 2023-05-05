Air travel demand may fuel another record summer. Here’s what will be different.

This appetite for travel has been good for the industry’s balance sheets. Domestic air carriers recorded $1.6 billion in net profit last year, up from a loss of $2.8 billion in 2021, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. But that demand also has highlighted the fragility of a system struggling to fill key jobs as it grapples with aging technology.
Ahead of the 2023 summer travel season, airlines and the agencies that oversee them are putting measures in place to avoid widespread disruptions that have marred previous pandemic-era summers and fueled a record number of consumer complaints. Weather remains the wild card, but industry officials hope the early preparation will pay off this summer.
Here are seven ways summer air travel is likely to be different this year.
Pack patience (and a spare outfit). It’s will be busy.
Most carriers are adding flights and operating larger aircraft to handle the number of passengers expected to fly. U.S. airlines plan to operate more than 2 million flights between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, an increase of about 86,000 over last year, according to data provided by airline data company Cirium.
Airlines have been on a hiring spree since travel demand began to surge in 2021 and most are fully staffed, coming after tens of thousands of workers left voluntarily in the early months of the pandemic. Executives note those recent recruits now have more experience, which could help operations run more smoothly.
Still, all is not well. Labor groups representing flight attendants and pilots at several major carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, have yet to settle new contracts after years of negotiations, leaving employees frustrated. Pilots at American were the most recent to authorize a strike, a gesture that is largely symbolic because federal law bars airline unions from striking without approval from the National Mediation Board.
“It’s going to be a turbulent summer,” said aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group. “While airlines have done a very good job of hiring new employees for the demand they’re going to see this summer, they may not have hired all they need.”
Travelers also will likely pay more to fly this summer amid rises in airlines’ two biggest costs: labor and fuel. An analysis by Bob Harrell of Harrell Associates found the average leisure fare was 65 percent higher in March 2023 than in the same month of 2019.
On a positive note, the FAA has reported a significant decline in reports of unruly passengers in recent months — numbers that begin to fall when the mask mandate was lifted in April 2022. In fiscal year 2022, 27 people were charged in connection with incidents aboard airplanes compared to 21 during the previous fiscal year, according to Justice Department statistics. So far this year, nine people have been charged.
Staffing shortages mean fewer New York flights
In March, the Federal Aviation Administration was unusually candid about staffing shortages at a key air traffic control facility in New York. The New York Terminal Radar Approach Control, which is based on Long Island and coordinates flights in and out of John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark’s Liberty International, has 54 percent of the staffing it needs to manage traffic in the nation’s busiest air corridor. With air traffic expected to increase 7 percent this summer in the New York region, the agency estimated a 45 percent increase in delays. In response, the agency urged airlines to reduce operations from New York-area airports.
United, American, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways are among carriers that have agreed to cut flights. United said it will reduce flights from Newark and LaGuardia, cutting frequencies rather than routes — while using larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers. For example, the carrier will operate 10 daily flights between Newark and Reagan National airports, eight fewer than previously planned. It also will reduce flights between Newark and Dulles International to six daily instead of nine. American also will reduce frequencies and flights from Newark and LaGuardia.
“Hopefully it means that the remaining flights are more likely to operate on time,” Harteveldt said. “If there’s bad weather, hopefully the disruption will not be as bad and the recovery will be faster.”
International destinations will be big
As Southwest Airlines chief executive Bob Jordan said on a recent earnings call, demand for international travel is “smoking hot.”
While domestic leisure travel fueled much of the industry’s recovery in 2021 and 2022, demand for international travel could be the story this summer. Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said last month that international flights already were 75 percent booked.
Data compiled by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), which analyzes travel agency ticket sales, indicates purchases for the top 10 European summer travel destinations are up significantly — a trend it attributes to the end of U.S. travel restrictions. ARC found that ticket purchases for Amsterdam were up 130 percent compared to last year. Ticket purchases were up 66 percent for Paris and 70 percent for Madrid, the data showed.
The international shift will pose new challenges for the air system. Trouble spots emerged during spring break, with growing numbers of travelers complaining of long wait times as U.S. Customs and Border Protection grapples with a shortage of officers. At Dulles, officials say wait times for passengers entering or returning to the United States have risen sharply, with some waiting more than two hours. CBP officials said in a statement that officers “will work to process travelers as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The agency said that CBP officers processed nearly 96 million travelers arriving at U.S. airports last summer, an increase of more than 116 percent from the previous summer. In another sign of how demand is straining the system, wait times for U.S. passport applications are 10 to 13 weeks, up from a range of six to nine weeks at the beginning of the year.
FAA adds East Coast routes, airlines add tools
Even as airlines reduce New York flights, the FAA announced in recent days it has added 169 routes along the East Coast. The routes will offer airlines faster, more direct paths to destinations and are designed to ease congestion during the busy summer season. It’s a shift FAA officials said will save 6,000 minutes of travel time and reduce the number of miles flown by about 40,000 annually. The agency said the new routes will give air traffic controllers more options for getting flights to their destinations, including when weather might pose challenges. The new routes are unlikely to increase the number of scheduled flights, since airlines set schedules month in advance.
“American has long been a proponent of unlocking additional high-altitude routes along the East Coast and we are optimistic they will have significant benefits for our customers and team members,” American Airlines chief operating officer David Seymour said of the new routes.
After two summers plagued by delays and cancellations, airlines say they have learned their lessons and are focusing on matching service levels with staffing. “Reliability” is a word that has come up frequently among airline executives.
At American, new tools will enable the carrier to better anticipate when weather or other issues could disrupt operations, then begin rebooking customers and rerouting crews. Southwest’s December meltdown highlighted several gaps in its operations, which the carrier has moved to address in recent months. In one sign the airline might be making progress, a recent firewall outage forced Southwest to delay more than 2,100 flights, more than half its daily schedule. By the following day, operations were back to normal.
Despite the focus on ensuring a smooth summer season, Geoff Freeman, chief executive of the U.S. Travel Association, said the industry and Congress must focus on making investments to ensure the nation’s air system can accommodate growth.
“This summer’s travel demand will be as strong as we’ve seen since before the pandemic and potentially the strongest ever,” Freeman said. “If we don’t get cranking on changes now, these problems will continue into 2024 and beyond.”
A watchful eye from Congress and regulators
Lawmakers and federal regulators will be closely watching how the summer unfolds. Additional consumer protections — in the event of significant delays, lost luggage and reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses — are at the top of the agenda as Congress works to craft a bill to fund the FAA.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been criticized by some for not doing more to hold airlines accountable after two years of travel disruptions. At the same time, the Transportation Department has rolled out several new tools to help consumers better understand what they are entitled to when flights are delayed or canceled.
The department’s Airline Consumer Dashboard explains carriers’ policies on common questions travelers might have when experiencing problems. DOT also launched a dashboard on airline policies for family seating.
Airlines are encouraging customers to take advantage of apps and online tools when they run into flight difficulties, even as some carriers have increased call center staffing. As part of its December meltdown post-mortem, Southwest added phone lines to help customers and its own employees reach a representative for help.
Consumers can file a complaint with their airline or the Transportation Department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection.
Boeing delays in delivering new aircraft
Supply chain issues have hampered Boeing’s ability to meet deadlines for delivering aircraft, which has forced some carriers to adjust future schedules. Last month, the aerospace giant announced a new issue that affects certain 737 Max aircraft. While the issue, which involves two fittings that join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail, does not present an immediate safety concern, it could delay those deliveries.
In a recent earning call, American Airlines executives said any time there is a delay in aircraft deliveries, it can affect a carrier and its customers. Still, any delays are expected to be minimal.
Southwest said it does not expect the changes to Boeing’s delivery schedule to affect summer operations, but the delays will be felt during the second half of 2023, the carrier said.
Competing interest for Florida airspace
As the number of commercial flights and space launches rise in Florida, the FAA is encouraging commercial space companies to schedule launches during nighttime hours and to avoid holiday periods.
Florida airspace has been a challenge for the FAA in recent years, with a dramatic increase in commercial space traffic adding to a large volume of commercial and military air traffic. In 2022, for example, the FAA managed a record 92 space missions, up 33 percent over the previous year.
Airlines last year complained that staffing shortages at the FAA’s Jacksonville air traffic control center were leading to flight delays under “blue sky conditions,” which triggered two days of meetings. FAA officials say staffing levels have since improved, which should mitigate those concerns this summer.