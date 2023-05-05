Air travel demand may fuel another record summer. Here’s what will be different.

4 FAA adds East Coast routes, airlines add tools

Even as airlines reduce New York flights, the FAA announced in recent days it has added 169 routes along the East Coast. The routes will offer airlines faster, more direct paths to destinations and are designed to ease congestion during the busy summer season. It’s a shift FAA officials said will save 6,000 minutes of travel time and reduce the number of miles flown by about 40,000 annually. The agency said the new routes will give air traffic controllers more options for getting flights to their destinations, including when weather might pose challenges. The new routes are unlikely to increase the number of scheduled flights, since airlines set schedules month in advance.

“American has long been a proponent of unlocking additional high-altitude routes along the East Coast and we are optimistic they will have significant benefits for our customers and team members,” American Airlines chief operating officer David Seymour said of the new routes.

After two summers plagued by delays and cancellations, airlines say they have learned their lessons and are focusing on matching service levels with staffing. “Reliability” is a word that has come up frequently among airline executives.

At American, new tools will enable the carrier to better anticipate when weather or other issues could disrupt operations, then begin rebooking customers and rerouting crews. Southwest’s December meltdown highlighted several gaps in its operations, which the carrier has moved to address in recent months. In one sign the airline might be making progress, a recent firewall outage forced Southwest to delay more than 2,100 flights, more than half its daily schedule. By the following day, operations were back to normal.

Despite the focus on ensuring a smooth summer season, Geoff Freeman, chief executive of the U.S. Travel Association, said the industry and Congress must focus on making investments to ensure the nation’s air system can accommodate growth.