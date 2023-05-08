Biden proposes airlines cover passenger expenses for canceled flights

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration wants airlines to compensate passengers when they cancel or significantly delay flights. The president is set to announce Monday that the Department of Transportation is launching an effort to set new rules that would guarantee compensation when disruptions occur that are under airlines’ control, the White House said.

The administration has not outlined specifics of the proposal and it would probably be months, if not years, before such a rule went into force. But with current aviation rules only requiring refunds, a compensation rule would mark a major shift in how the Department of Transportation regulates air travel, and any proposal is likely to be opposed by the industry.

The White House said Biden will be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in making the announcement. Buttigieg’s department will launch a process to examine the issue as well as requirements that airlines provide food, lodging and transportation, and offer timely customer service during disruptions.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

The proposal comes ahead of a summer travel season in which airlines are aiming to avoid the widespread disruptions that marred last summer, as well as the Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods. Elevated rates of cancellations and delays are partially the result of the heavy blow the pandemic dealt to the industry, but they have tested the patience of travelers, lawmakers and federal regulators, prompting widespread calls for new rules to protect passengers.

The Transportation Department last year published a dashboard that allowed travelers to compare what help individual airlines had promised to provide travelers in the event of a cancellation or significant delay. That step led several airlines to pledge new help for stranded travelers.

The administration is expanding that push Monday, launching a new website called FlightRights that will list whether airlines provide cash or other forms of compensation. No airlines provide cash, according to the Transportation Department, but some provide frequent flier miles or travel credits.

The Transportation Department has proposed other changes to airline regulations in recent years — including more fare transparency — but a push for compensation marks a bigger shift.

The European Union already requires airlines to provide cash compensation for cancellations on a scale that increases with the length of the flight, with amounts topping out at 600 euros (about $660) for trips longer than 2,175 miles.

The Transportation Department said one study found the European rules contributed to a reduction in delays, but opponents of the idea say airlines already are motivated to provide reliable service and that requiring compensation in the United States would do little to improve performance.

With demand for air travel continuing to recover from the pandemic, airlines are expecting a busy summer season, buoyed by resurgent demand for overseas trips. Airlines are adding flights, turning to larger aircraft and hiring staff to prepare.

Nonetheless, analysts say the potential for significant disruptions remains. One source of trouble lies with the government itself, with the Federal Aviation Administration warning that a shortage of air traffic controllers at a key New York facility could cause problems.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

