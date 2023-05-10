Senate panel approves rail safety bill after East Palestine derailment

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Senate committee voted Wednesday in favor of train safety legislation introduced after the derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, advancing a measure that would set new standards for the freight rail industry. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The vote was 16 to 11, with two Republicans joining Democrats on the Commerce Committee. The vote moves the bill to the Senate floor, where it probably will need 60 votes to pass.

Residents of the small Ohio town were evacuated after officials burned vinyl chloride gas that the Norfolk Southern train was carrying. The indelible images of thick black smoke and fears of the community prompted pledges from lawmakers to boost rail safety. But Wednesday’s vote also showed the limits of bipartisan support, with several Republicans saying the bill was too broad and would raise costs for the industry.

Democrats, led by committee chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), turned back a number of Republican amendments designed to narrow the bill’s scope, saying the legislation included provisions based on what lawmakers had heard from people in Ohio.

“No community should have to go through the trauma and evacuation and environmental damage that East Palestine had to go through, especially when you can prevent these from happening,” Cantwell said.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), a committee member who spearheaded the legislation, has said at least five other Senate Republicans are onboard. While similar rail legislation has been introduced in the House, there is no plan to take up a bill in the Transportation Committee, a Republican committee spokesman said Wednesday.

Cantwell worked with Vance ahead of the meeting to refine the bill, and tried to secure the support Wednesday of Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), the committee’s leading Republican. But Cruz said the legislation would drive up the costs of rail transportation and make it easier for the government to limit shipments of fossil fuels.

“Without sufficient guiderails, in the hands of overzealous Biden bureaucrats, the new mandates in the bill would make it much easier to restrict the transportation of coal, of oil, of natural gas and of oil,” Cruz said.

Vance sparred with members of his party ahead of the vote, highlighting the support the bill has from some industry associations, conservative groups and former president Donald Trump.

“Yes, it may make rail transportation a little bit more expensive, but it’s going to make rail transportation a little bit more expensive in the service of safety,” he said.

The legislation would set standards for trackside safety detectors that were an early focus of the East Palestine investigation and apply special safety rules to trains transporting the hazardous gas released after the derailment. It would significantly increase the maximum fines railroads could face for violating federal rules, from $100,000 to $10 million.

The bill also seeks to curb efforts by railroads to stretch their workforces, which have been thinned in recent years as the industry pursues more efficiency. It includes a mandate that trains on major railroads generally have a crew of at least two people — an idea opposed by operators that want to experiment with single-person crews — and a provision on standards for rail car inspections.

Ian Jefferies, chief executive of the Association of American Railroads, said while the industry supported some aspects of the bill, the two-person crew requirement was a problem for railroads.

“There’s absolutely no safety data to support perpetually mandating two individuals physically located in the cab of the locomotive. It has always been a matter for collective bargaining,” he said.

While air and water testing has found no dangerous levels of contamination in East Palestine and surrounding communities, homeowners in the area worry their property values might not recover.

Cruz had been expected to propose an amendment to the bill to ensure Norfolk Southern provided East Palestine homeowners with financial help. But on Tuesday, Alan Shaw, the railroad’s chief executive, wrote to the senator reaffirming its commitments to property owners, and a Republican aide said Cruz no longer needed to propose a change to the bill.

Shaw wrote that the railroad expected to be able to begin making payments within a year.

“This commitment demonstrates that, as Senator Cruz and others have indicated, Norfolk Southern understands that this derailment was not the fault of the people of East Palestine,” Shaw wrote.

