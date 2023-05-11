Metro moving toward rail car design that allows for more space

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro is planning for a more open design for its next generation of rail cars that will better accommodate wheelchairs, strollers and bicycles, while giving passengers the ability to switch cars when trains get crowded. Transit officials recently traveled to New York to see subway cars that use the "open gangway" style, which provides enclosed walkways between cars to allow for the movement of passengers while in motion, much like an Amtrak train.

Metro cars currently have emergency exits at each end, limiting passenger movement. The new design is being considered for the transit agency’s 8000-series cars, which are in design and expected to begin production next year at a Hitachi Rail assembly plant near Hagerstown.

“We are moving towards that direction,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Thursday after a meeting of Metro’s board. “We’re kind of finalizing some design stuff right now with Hitachi. I look forward to trying to get that wrapped up both on the material of the shell of the vehicle and also on this open gangway. Open gangway is kind of the world-class standard almost everywhere now.”

The open design has been on the wish list of Metro’s Accessibility Advisory Committee, a group of riders who advocate for disabled passengers. Its members were among the group that traveled to a rail yard to look at an open gangway-style rail car used by the New York subway system.

“Customers like the notion of open gangway to traverse between rail cars easily, the increased capacity and the ease of entering/exiting the rail car,” Accessibility Advisory Committee Chair Patrick Sheehan wrote in a report to the Metro board.

Clarke said Metro is unlikely to create openings on all cars on a train because that design would require most cars to be produced with open ends. It also would force Metro to choose between six-car and eight-car trains, but the transit agency doesn’t have enough rail facilities to handle an influx of eight-car trains.

Clarke said Metro is likely to create open gangways between two cars that are permanently joined, known as “married pairs,” which is how Metro’s 7000-series rail cars are made.

“Part of this is to give us that flexibility to go between six- and eight-car train sets,” Clarke said.

It also would allow Metro to keep some design continuity with the 7000-series, such as door placement, which would give blind and other passengers consistency, Clarke said. Seats could include long benches against the car walls to create large open spaces, as well as back-to-back seating, according to designs Metro is considering.

The transit agency has ordered 256 of the 8000-series cars at an average price of $2.15 million each, with an option to purchase up to 800. The trains are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Mike Lebowitz, chair of Metro’s Riders’ Advisory Council, said he is pleased Metro is including riders to review designs and provide input.

“Given that rail cars have an expected life cycle of forty years, the decisions made now will affect Metro riders for generations to come,” Lebowitz wrote in a report to Metro’s board.

Metro, meanwhile, continues to reincorporate all of its 7000-series cars into passenger service under a plan that requires regular wheel screenings. The cars, which make up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, were suspended in October 2021 after a federal investigation into a derailment discovered several cars had wheels that moved outward from their axles, creating instability.

Their absence created a train shortage that forced Metro to run reduced service with long waits for more than a year. As the cars return, train waits are nearing levels last recorded before the pandemic.

The next increase in train frequencies might depend on Metro’s ability to fill train operator staff positions, Clarke said. The agency would like to increase service on the recently reopened Yellow Line to match the Green Line and run trains all day every eight minutes, he said.

He said Metro has operators-in-training who are on track to be certified, but the process is lengthy. At the same time, he said Metro continues to work with regulators so more trains can be freed up every day.

“We’re working through all of that,” he said.

