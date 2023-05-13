Feds release updated $8.8 billion redevelopment plan for Union Station

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Railroad Administration unveiled a revised concept late Friday for the redevelopment of Union Station, laying out a future transit hub with far less parking, pickup and drop-off traffic below ground, and more fully integrated access for pedestrian, bikes and buses. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The new plan comes two years after the federal agency paused its analysis of the project to amend key aspects that were widely criticized as keeping the station too car-centric. The District had opposed a multilevel parking garage featured in a vision released three years ago, while officials and residents demanded better access for foot and bike traffic.

The proposed expansion of the 115-year-old train hub, estimated in the report to cost $8.8 billion for construction alone, calls for a transformation of the nation’s second-busiest intercity rail hub by 2040. It will add wide rail platforms, an integrated bus terminal, a new train hall and updated concourses lined with shops and restaurants that provide easy access to Metrorail, buses, taxis, ride-shares, streetcars and parking. The station’s historic main hall will be preserved.

The roughly 300-page report brings the required federal environmental studies closer to completion. After a comment period this summer, the FRA is expected to release a final review and a record of decision, which would move the project toward construction. The FRA said it will play host to two public hearings next month and will welcome public comment until July 6.

This would be Union Station’s first major facelift in more than three decades, an investment that railroad and city officials say will help to move more passenger trains through the busy Northeast Corridor while modernizing a critical gateway to the nation’s capital. Regional elected leaders recently called on the Biden administration to expedite the federal review and to help secure federal money for a project that still lacks financing.

“We cannot delay the project indefinitely and ensure the station continues to function,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said earlier this week as she and 14 other members of Congress sent a letter to the administration urging financial support.

The proposed expansion ranks as a top contender in the Northeast Corridor for federal infrastructure money through the law President Biden signed in 2021. About $66 billion is earmarked for rail over five years, while the project also could use millions of additional dollars available for transit and other infrastructure projects. Proponents say they expect construction will be done in phases and require multiple sources of funding.

The FRA said in a statement Friday evening that it is looking to the District, Maryland and Virginia to work together to help launch the project, adding that it “will require funding partners prepared to engage and invest to ensure the continued viability of this important historic multimodal transportation hub.”

Under the revised concept, Union Station would have parking for 400 to 550 cars in a new underground facility that also would serve as a location for passenger pickups and drop-offs. Zones for vehicle traffic also would remain in front of the station and at various entry points into the complex.

The plan also calls for up to 39 bus slips in a new facility that would connect directly to the train hall. An additional 15 spots for buses would be available during the peak travel season.

The new plan includes additional pedestrian and bicycle ramps on the west and east sides of the station and more bike parking and storage.

The parking option is a major downsizing from the earlier proposal that called for a six-story, 1,600-space garage, as well as from its existing capacity of nearly 2,200 parking spaces.

Although the move of parking below grade would add cost to the project, the FRA report said the elimination of the parking garage will allow for additional development above the rail terminal. That future development would consist of about 500,000 square feet of mixed uses, the report said.

The plans already include a separate private development in the airspace above the train tracks. Developer Akridge is planning to add up to a dozen buildings — a mix of residential, office, hotel and cultural uses — along 15 acres of air rights it owns from north of Union Station to K Street NE.

The estimated $3 billion project, known as Burnham Place, is contingent upon the station’s redevelopment.

