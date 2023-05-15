D.C. Council poised to delay K Street plan, add buses and rideshare charge

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After seven weeks of debating changes to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s proposed budget, the D.C. Council is poised to vote Tuesday on a spending plan that would expand bus operations, suspend a long-planned downtown transit project and create a new ride-hailing fee. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) unveiled a budget Monday that shelves Bowser’s proposed makeover of downtown’s K Street corridor for at least a year. His plan would shift most of the $116 million earmarked for the project to other transit initiatives, such as overnight bus service and the restoration of D.C. Circulator routes that were slashed in Bowser’s proposed budget.

Mendelson said his budget plan aims to address priorities lawmakers outlined earlier this month, modifying the $19.7 billion fiscal year 2024 budget that Bowser (D) presented in March. The budget vote will follow weeks of clashes between the council and mayor over differing spending priorities, including their vision for public transit and its role in revitalizing downtown during the fourth year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other changes, Mendelson wants to restore $35 million to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which Bowser had proposed slashing by 81 percent. His proposal also adds about $40 million over several years for permanent housing vouchers; $15 million for charter school teacher pay; and offers nearly $30 million toward programs for legal aid and victims’ services, which Bowser had proposed reducing, citing expiring federal pandemic relief.

Mendelson said he found the additional money from a range of sources, including the K Street Transitway proposal.

“What we got from the mayor was a very tight budget,” Mendelson told reporters Sunday. “I’m pretty excited how we were able to fix a lot of the concerns that members had, given what we were given in March.”

The mayor has criticized council members for proposing to defund the K Street project and seeking a surcharge on ride-hailing trips, saying those proposals would hamper such efforts. Mendelson said the council’s budget targets more immediate investments to bring people back to the city’s core, including through expanding transit operations, retail grants and cultural events.

“We’re trying to bring back downtown,” Mendelson said. “We’re trying to get more retail activity and get folks downtown, and if you think about it, you tear up K Street for a couple of years and that actually has the opposite effect.”

Here are some of the key measures the council is considering ahead Tuesday’s vote that would determine how residents and visitors traverse the city.

Postponing the K Street Transitway

The council’s plan would postpone construction of the K Street Transitway, one of Bowser’s most prized transportation projects, which was expected to go out to bid this year. The $123 million project would remake downtown’s busiest corridor between 12th and 21st Street NW with the addition of dedicated bus lanes.

The plan had significant support from Metro, elected officials, business leaders and residents, but came under fire this spring when the city removed bike lanes that had been part of the project for years. Metro has maintained its support, saying the transit way is key to making improvements in its bus network because many routes stretch across the downtown corridor.

The council’s budget would keep $8 million to “refresh” the design of the transit way, up from the $1 million council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) had suggested leaving in to revamp the plan. But it also takes $108 million from the project to fund other priorities. Mendelson said at a Monday news conference that the transit way was “poorly designed.” If the city develops a redesign that “everybody likes,” he said the council would support funding it next year.

The proposed redesign of the mile-long corridor would add bus lanes — one in each direction — to the center of K Street, eliminate decades-old service roads and include improvements to crosswalks and landscaping. The District Department of Transportation said it removed the bike lanes as part of a compromise, citing pressure from businesses to include more space for parking, drop-off and pickups, and deliveries.

The council’s Transportation Committee originally recommended shifting the transit way money to a council-backed program that would make Metrobus free in the city, a proposal Bowser opposes. The fare-free program is being delayed at least a year at Metro’s request.

Mendelson said he hasn’t been swayed by efforts in recent days by supporters of the K Street plan to fund it this year, adding: “Pretty much everyone says privately they don’t like the design.”

“Once we know what the plan looks like, then money could be added back into the capital budget next year,” he said.

New overnight Metrobus service

Mendelson’s budget proposal would fund overnight service on some of the busiest Metrobus routes across the city, a significant expansion of bus operations at a cost of about $46.2 million over four years.

The plan calls for 24-hour service on 13 routes beginning in January. The routes would serve corridors with a high concentration of businesses, such as bars and restaurants, with late operating hours and would provide an estimated 44,000 trips in the first year, according to council projections. Among the routes are the H4, S2, X2, 33, 80 and 70.

Cost estimates provided by Metro include expenses for advertising and signage changes along the routes, as well as “some additional Metro police to ensure there’s adequate security for overnight service,” Mendelson said. The Metro board in a recent letter pledged support for overnight bus service, but did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Restoring D.C. Circulator routes

The plan would send $16.2 million in one-time funding to the District Department of Transportation to keep service on three D.C. Circulator routes that Bowser had put on the chopping block. The routes are Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza, Dupont Circle-Georgetown-Rosslyn and Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square.

Bowser’s spending plan for the fiscal year that begins in October would have downsized the city’s transit operations — which are funded separately from Metro — by cutting three of six Circulator routes. The service reduction in the 18-year-old system drew backlash from the council and residents, who criticized Bowser and highlighted that her administration months earlier planned to add a route to Ward 7.

Supporters of keeping the routes say the move will save jobs and serve as a critical transit option to communities that have come to rely on the service.

“Those are jobs,” Allen said. “Those Circulator lines actually get people downtown, and if we want to focus on downtown recovery, we need the Circulator to be a part of that.”

‘Digital Dispatch’ surcharge

A 25-cent “digital dispatch fee” on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft would generate about $8.5 million a year and help to pay for various expenses, Mendelson said. The surcharge would replace a proposal to add a $2 congestion fee on trips to downtown, which had drawn criticism from the mayor and business leaders who said it would hurt efforts to bring people back to the central business district.

The new plan calls for a 25-cent fee for rides in a gas-powered vehicle and a 10-cent fee for electric vehicles, which would apply to trips citywide and at any time of day. Mendelson said 98 percent of ride-share vehicles coming into the city have gas-powered engines.

The $2 ride-hailing surcharge, proposed by council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), had divided the council. It was intended to reduce congestion and generate millions of dollars with a fee on rides into downtown from 7 a.m. to noon and those leaving downtown from noon to 7 p.m. Bowser had said it would hamper recovery efforts.

“I don’t think 25 cents is something that is going to make people choke,” Mendelson said.

