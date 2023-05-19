Justice Department wins bid to block American, JetBlue alliance

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge in Boston said Friday that American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must dismantle a partnership in the Northeast, an arrangement that allowed the carriers to coordinate operations on certain routes and share the profits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin is a victory for the Justice Department, which under President Biden has increased scrutiny of proposed deals in industries where it says there is too little competition to the detriment of consumers. Experts had said a favorable ruling for the two airlines could have led other carriers to form similar partnerships.

In his 94-page decision Sorokin noted that before forming their Northeast Alliance, JetBlue and American “vigorously competed on everything from fares to the features they offered customers.”

“The NEA changes all of that,” he wrote. “It makes the two airlines partners, each having a substantial interest in the success of their joint and individual efforts, instead of vigorous, arms-length rivals regularly challenging each other in the marketplace of competition. Though the defendants claim their bigger-is-better collaboration will benefit the flying public, they produced minimal objectively credible proof to support that claim.”

The loss is a setback for both carriers, particularly JetBlue, which is smaller than other rivals in the market. Teaming with American enabled JetBlue to significantly grow its presence where it had a small share of the market.

Officials at American and JetBlue did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

Sorokin’s decision comes months after the Justice Department moved to block JetBlue’s attempt to merge with Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition and could lead to higher fares. DOJ attorneys said the loss of Spirit would be particularly harmful for price-sensitive consumers who depend on Spirit’s low fares.

Friday’s ruling came nearly three years after American and JetBlue announced the creation of the Northeast Alliance in July 2020. The Department of Transportation gave the carriers approval to form the alliance in the waning days of the Trump administration as long as certain conditions were met. The DOJ challenged the agreement later that year and the case was heard last fall in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

JetBlue and American argued the partnership wasn’t a merger, but a limited arrangement that allows the carriers to better compete against Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which dominate the New York-area and Boston markets. In court, they argued the agreement has given consumers more flight options and available seats.

But the Justice Department, joined by attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District, argued the arrangement was a de facto merger that harms consumers because it removes incentives for the carriers to compete in one of the nation’s busiest travel corridors.

While agreements such as the Northeast Alliance are rare among domestic carriers, they are common internationally. American Airlines is a founding partner of OneWorld, an alliance of international carriers that includes British Airways, Japan Airlines and others, sharing planes and airport space around the globe. The ruling Friday may close the door for similar arrangements domestically.

Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, a nonprofit that seeks to promote competition, said the Northeast Alliance was different because the carriers didn’t just coordinate schedules, but also shared revenue.

“When you share revenue, you immediately eliminate the incentive to compete against each other, because if you did, it would be like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” she said.

Still, some airline analysts saw benefits in allowing American and JetBlue to join forces to compete against Delta and United. Kerry Tan, associate professor of economics at Loyola University Maryland, said that since the launch of the Northeast Alliance, American and JetBlue have continued to expand the number of cities they serve.

Even so, Sorokin saw their partnership differently.

“The question before the Court is whether the NEA suppresses or promotes competition,” he wrote. “The record supports only one answer. The NEA, operating as it was designed and intended by American and JetBlue, substantially diminishes competition in the domestic market for air travel.”

