Potomac Yard Metro station, decades in the making, opens in Alexandria

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Potomac Yard Metro station was set to open at 5 a.m. Friday in Alexandria, concluding a decades-long quest to add a rail link to an area local leaders hope will see environmentally sound, tech-oriented and transit-focused development. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The new stop on the Blue and Yellow lines is Metro’s 98th station, located between the Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road stations. New bus routes are set to open through the weekend to link the station to other parts of Alexandria and the region.

The station marks the latest step in Metro’s efforts to move beyond a train shortage and a pandemic that has shifted commuter patterns while reducing transit demand. It’s the seventh Metro station to open in recent months, following six new Silver Line stations that expanded Metro’s footprint deep into Northern Virginia.

Unlike those recent additions, Potomac Yard is the first station to open between two existing stations since NoMa-Gallaudet U in 2004.

The station, officially named “Potomac Yard-VT,” will serve a Virginia Tech graduate campus that is under construction, nearby townhouse communities and a sprawling retail complex local officials say will be transformed in coming years. The station doesn’t have parking.

“It’s our biggest economic development initiative. It’s our biggest transportation initiative. It’s our biggest climate initiative. It checks a lot of boxes for us,” said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D). “This is a long, long time coming for the community. Candidly, there’s a lot of people who never thought it was actually going to happen.”

Wilson said he was among six city mayors who worked on the project. When he and his wife bought a house nearby, the developer handed them a flier saying the Metro station was coming soon. That was 22 years ago. By 2008, Wilson and K. Robert Krupicka Jr., both members of the city council, were helping to revive the stalled project by tying expansion of future private development to funding for the station.

City officials said special taxes on nearby companies that benefit from proximity to Metro ultimately provided a key source of funding for the $370 million project.

Advertisement

The station’s opening follows cost overruns, delays and three years of construction. The initial planned opening date of April 2022 was pushed to that summer, then Metro announced the station’s automatic train control system needed to be redesigned. A planned fall 2022 opening was postponed after crews ran into problems with soil and other issues.

Part of the delay stemmed from pandemic-related issues, including a labor shortage and supply chain problems. The project also had a complex permitting process that involved the National Park Service, freight railroad CSX, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a special architectural review because it lies in a historic district.

On Friday, regional, state and federal officials were set to celebrate the station’s opening.

“We appreciate the hard work and vision of the city to turn an idea more than 40-years in the making into reality,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement.

The station was built by Potomac Yard Constructors, a joint venture of Halmar International and Schiavone Construction Co. It is expected to generate billions of dollars in new private sector investment and support 26,000 new jobs and 13,000 new residents, Metro said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article