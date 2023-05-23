NTSB hosts summit on airport near misses as summer travel season begins

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Transportation Safety Board is hosting investigators, federal aviation officials and airline representatives Tuesday in Washington to discuss how to avoid the kinds of near misses that rattled the industry this spring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The safety board said the number of incidents, known as runway incursions, has been fairly stable over the past decade, but in recent months the agency has opened six investigations into serious cases.

“I look forward to hosting a candid assessment of what’s been done to prevent runway incursions in the years since our last event on the topic — and to spur meaningful, immediate action on the areas where we’re stalled,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a statement. “By proactively looking for ways to make our skies safer, this event reflects our agency’s commitment to meeting the same high standards we ask of others.”

The summit comes as the airline industry is gearing up for the summer travel season, with Thursday expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend. No clear explanation has emerged for an unusual cluster of incidents in recent months, but there are signs they are a manifestation of the strain the airline industry has been under amid a rapid pandemic rebound.

At a similar summit held by the Federal Aviation Administration in March, attendees pointed to how the airline workforce has changed in recent years, with a wave of new employees and others returning to jobs after extended leaves.

The meeting Tuesday will include remarks from Homendy and a presentation from the FAA. Panelists will examine the role of procedures and training as well as new technology in helping to avoid close calls.

The NTSB investigates plane crashes and other serious aviation incidents, making recommendations for how to improve safety. The board doesn’t have the power to compel other government agencies or airlines to take action, but the industry typically pays close attention to its findings.

While the near misses have caused concern, officials have underscored that flying in the United States remains incredibly safe at the same time as they acknowledge the need to address a problem that could be a warning sign of brewing problems.

The March summit led the FAA to issue an advisory to pilots and an internal bulletin for agency employees, focusing on training and procedures. But the agency is also looking at ways to address airport infrastructure that can pose a hazard.

On Monday, the FAA said it awarded $100 million to help a dozen airports change the layout of taxiways to reduce incursions, which sometimes occur when a pilot makes a wrong turn on the way to a runway or does not leave a runway quickly enough after landing.

Among the funding recipients is Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, which received $13.4 million to reconfigure four taxiways, shift two runways and install warning lights.

“Some airfields have complex layouts that can create confusion for pilots and other airport users,” Shanetta R. Griffin, an FAA associate administrator, said in a statement. “This funding will reconfigure complex taxiway and runway intersections to help prevent incursions and enhance the safety of the National Airspace System.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

