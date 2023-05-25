Rolling to Remember street closures planned Sunday in Washington

The Rolling to Remember motorcycle demonstration will return to Washington this Memorial Day weekend, bringing Sunday road closures to the nation’s capital.
The parking lot will open at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the demonstration ride is scheduled to begin at noon. D.C. police said the following streets will be closed to traffic from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:
• Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Third Street NW
• Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to Third Street SW
• Third Street from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street SW
• Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to C Street SW
• Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW
• Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street SW
• Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
• The Ninth Street Tunnel
• 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
• 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
• 12th Street Tunnel
• 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street SW
• Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue SW (no traffic north on 14th Street — lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)
• 15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW
• 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
• 18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
• 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
• 20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
• 21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
• 23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
• Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue NW
