Metro is closing four stations for weeks during construction project

Metro is adding more service to the Yellow Line while four Orange Line stations in Virginia are closing for weeks for a scheduled construction project. Metro officials announced Friday that the transit agency is increasing train frequencies on the Yellow Line starting Sunday, resulting in trains arriving at stations every eight minutes from open to close. The boost in service will decrease wait times by four minutes for late-night and weekend service.

The shorter waits come as Metro is bringing more of its 7000-series rail cars back online after the model was suspended in fall 2021, when a derailment investigation found several cars with wheels that had moved outward from their axles. Metro has not found a cause for the defect, but the agency’s regulator has allowed the transit agency to return the cars to service in phases as long as their wheels are screened regularly.

Metro is also starting a rail replacement project this weekend that will result in phased station closures on the Orange Line. Beginning Saturday, Metro is closing the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations until June 25, and West Falls Church and East Falls Church until July 16.

No Silver Line service will run between the Ballston and McLean stations, and no Orange Line service will operate between Ballston and Vienna until June 26. Metro will provide free shuttle bus service at closed stations to take riders to open Metrorail stations.

From June 26 until July 16, Metro said, no Orange Line service will run between West Falls Church and Vienna.

Crews will be replacing the original 40-year-old steel rail along the closed stretch while also installing fiber-optic cables along the tracks to modernize communications.

“Replacing some of the oldest tracks in our system is critical to safety and reliability, and crews will work 24/7 to complete this project as quickly as possible so we can get back to normal service,” Andy Off, Metro’s chief of infrastructure, said in a statement.

Another project will begin July 22 and last until Sept. 4, resulting in the closure of stations between Fort Totten and Greenbelt on the Green Line. Shuttle buses will be provided.

