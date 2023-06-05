Metro to launch half-price fare program this month for lower-income riders

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro announced a June 20 launch date Monday for its half-price fare program for lower-income riders, releasing details about eligibility and enrollment for the price cut. Called Metro Lift, the program is the first of its kind for the 56-year-old agency, aiming to make transit costs more equitable across a region in which many federal and office workers have expenses subsidized by their workplaces. The agency is also cutting fares in hopes of boosting ridership, hurt by increased telework during the pandemic.

Metro estimates that nearly 377,000 people in the Washington region qualify for the program under federal income standards and program requirements, which exclude those who use other Metro discount programs. Metro already provides seniors and disabled riders with half-price fares, while all D.C. schoolchildren receive free, unlimited transit use through the Kids Ride Free program.

Transit agencies across the country are increasingly cutting or waiving fares in recent years, driven by momentum from nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd that highlighted societal inequalities. The push also comes after buses and trains played a pivotal role transporting essential workers to jobs during the height of the pandemic.

Metro estimates that 17 of the nation’s 50 largest transit agencies have adopted a low-income assistance program. About half of Metrobus riders and 15 percent of Metrorail riders will be eligible, according to agency estimates. The fare cut is projected to cost Metro about $4 million annually in forfeited revenue, transit leaders said.

Metro Lift, which Metro’s board approved in April as part of the agency’s 2024 fiscal year budget, takes effect just before the start of Metro’s new fiscal year. Transit leaders are rolling out a public awareness campaign to explain eligibility requirements and steps on how to enroll.

Metro Lift is eligible to adults who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Transit officials said as many as 30 percent of residents in the region who use SNAP benefits ride Metro.

When enrolled, the discount will be applied to riders’ SmarTrip accounts and cards and will last one year with the option to re-enroll each year.

To apply, customers will need to provide Metro with contact information, a SmarTrip card number for themselves or household members, a photo of their federal, state or District-issued ID card and a photo of their Electronic Benefit Transfer card, Metro said.

Riders can apply online on Metro’s website starting June 20 or in person on weekdays starting June 26 at three locations: the Metro Center station, Metro’s headquarters in Southeast D.C. or Metro’s offices in New Carrollton. The sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 6 p.m. on Friday. Translators will be available, Metro said.

Riders who sign up online will be able to use their discount within 48 hours, Metro said. The discount will be active immediately for people who sign up in person.

Transit leaders said they plan to use social media, digital signs, paid advertisements and the agency’s website to inform riders of the program, while transit staffers will visit social service agencies, community events and job fairs in the coming weeks. Social service agencies are also helping to inform clients. A presentation on the program will be given Thursday to the Metro Board.

