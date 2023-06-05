NTSB to begin crash investigation after sonic boom heard across D.C.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cessna Citation had departed from a small airport Sunday in Tennessee and was bound for Long Island, but it turned around after reaching New York and flew over the District. Military F-16s were scrambled from Joint Base Andrews, along with other military aircraft. They were authorized by commanders to fly at supersonic speeds to intercept the private jet, causing the boom.

The military jets and air traffic controllers were unable to make contact with the plane, officials said, and it crashed about 3:30 p.m. Virginia State Police said Sunday there appeared to be no survivors. First responders reached the crash site about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Virginia State Police.

NTSB investigators will document the crash scene and examine wreckage of the aircraft, as well as gather information from radar, weather data, the plane’s maintenance records and pilot medical records.

The board is expected to release a preliminary report in about three weeks, summarizing facts that investigators have gathered. A final report including a formal cause is likely to take at least a year.

Rocket, a rescue dog, was startled by a loud boom in Fairfax Station, Va., on June 4. The sound was caused by fighter jets scrambling to intercept a plane. (Video: The Washington Post)

A spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command said two jets “inspected” the Cessna, which was intercepted about 3:20 p.m. The pilot was unresponsive and crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia, officials said. The military did not shoot down the plane and there is no indication the interception caused the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration records list the plane that crashed as being registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, a Florida-based company. Reached by phone Sunday, John Rumpel said he was the owner of Encore. He said family members were on board, including his daughter, a grandchild and her nanny.

The sonic boom startled residents in the Washington region Sunday afternoon, heard from Springfield, Va., to Bowie, Md., according to social media reports. For about an hour, the cause of the sound remained a mystery until local authorities confirmed it had been caused by fighter jets.

