NTSB examines wreckage of plane intercepted after F-16 sonic boom

National Transportation Safety Board investigators spent Tuesday at a Virginia crash site, combing through the wreckage of a plane linked to a sonic boom heard across Washington as a picture emerged of the pilot as an experienced, safety-focused former airline captain. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The location of the crash, the destruction of the plane and questions about whether the Cessna Citation had an operating black box highlight the arduous job of NTSB investigators tasked with determining what happened.

Investigators are encountering a challenging scene in difficult-to-access woods in the western Virginia mountains. The plane was destroyed in the crash, leaving it no longer identifiable as an aircraft, lead investigator Adam Gerhardt said near the scene. Recovered wreckage will probably be removed by helicopter. The NTSB didn’t know Tuesday whether the plane was operating with voice and data recorders that could help determine the cause of the crash.

“This is a rather extreme example of an airplane that impacted terrain,” Gerhardt said. “It’s already a challenging process and it makes it that much more challenging for us, but we will be here for as long as it takes.”

The Cessna Citation lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after taking off Sunday from a small airport in eastern Tennessee. The aircraft flew close to its intended destination on Long Island before turning around, leading the military to scramble fighter jets and intercept it as the plane headed toward Washington’s restricted airspace.

The F-16s were cleared to fly at supersonic speeds, causing a sonic boom heard across the region. Once they reached the private jet, military pilots reported the Citation’s pilot was slumped over in his seat, a Defense Department spokesman confirmed.

Experts say publicly available data indicates the plane might have lost pressurization, leaving the pilot and passengers unconscious and the jet on autopilot until it ran out of fuel.

Virginia State Police said it will probably take weeks to positively identify the four victims. John Rumpel, the owner of the plane, named those on board as his daughter, Adina Azarian; granddaughter Aria; the girl’s live-in nanny; and pilot Jeff Hefner. Rumpel and others who knew Azarian said they didn’t know the name of the nanny; efforts to contact her family Tuesday were unsuccessful.

In a statement issued by a lawyer, Hefner’s family said his career began in crop dusting and spanned more than 40 years.

“We are devastated by the news of this tragedy which took the lives of Jeff and all three passengers,” they said. “Our hearts are full of sorrow for John and Barbara Rumpel for the loss of their daughter, granddaughter and nanny.”

Hefner was a retired Southwest Airlines captain and former member of its pilots union’s board of directors, the group confirmed. He had recently obtained the highest-level Federal Aviation Administration medical certificate and was rated to fly Boeing 737s, among other planes.

“Jeff was a defender of his fellow pilots’ safety, careers, and family,” the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to his wife, his family, and his friends. The aviation community has lost a true champion.”

Florida attorney Dan Newlin said Hefner had flown him at least 100 times over the past five years. He described Hefner as “Mr. Safety.”

“When it came to flying, he was always super serious, super cautious and very focused,” Newlin said. “He knew aviation inside and out. It was his passion.”

Newlin said he spends considerable time sifting through the records of potential pilots for his law firm, adding that his decision to hire Hefner was easy. He pointed to Hefner’s flight history, which he said included 25 years and more than 25,000 flight-hours with Southwest. He also was certified as an aircraft mechanic, Newlin said.

With Hefner as his captain over the years, Newlin said he learned how much Hefner prioritized his wife and three children. Most other pilots, Newlin said, liked to tack on extra days during trips to enjoy new places. Hefner was consistently on the first commercial flight home to see his family.

“That is what I admire most and remember most about Jeff,” Newlin said. “He really put his family first.”

Newlin said Hefner flew him last month on a flight from Orlando to Medellín, Colombia.

In the air, Hefner knew how to steer taildraggers — planes that have a landing wheel at the back — propjets and B-17s. On the ground, according to his former co-captain, he knew where to find the best aircraft museums and how to speak in detail about radial engines and jet engines.

“I am telling you, he was very involved in aviation,” said Giovanni Atiles Garcia, 49, a pilot who said he had done about 30 flights with Hefner, including as recently as last week. “I know airplanes, but he knew the details.”

Garcia described Hefner as cautious in the air, a sentiment echoed by multiple passengers who have flown with him. When the two flew private planes together, Garcia said Hefner used standard practices from his days flying commercial planes — which are far more detailed and formal than what is required on smaller aircraft.

Garcia said Hefner invited him to spend the night at his family home in Satellite Beach, Fla. He said Hefner liked to cook steak while his wife prepared vegetables. The couple chatted over dinner alongside their son and two daughters about how much they enjoyed their community, urging Garcia to consider moving to the neighborhood.

The two met up last week to test-fly a plane that had come out of maintenance. Airborne, they ticked through a checklist — confirming the plane was safe to fly.

Garcia said he noticed Hefner’s lock screen on his phone. It was of his wife, smiling in front of a jet.

On Sunday, Hefner was flying Azarian home to New York after a four-day vacation with Rumpel. It’s not clear what happened aboard the aircraft, and the NTSB’s investigation will probably take at least a year to complete, with a preliminary report expected in about three weeks. The investigation will delve into the condition of the plane, its maintenance history, the role of the weather, and Hefner’s pilot records. The plane’s full history on file with the FAA was not immediately available Tuesday.

Friends of Azarian described her as finding success in the real estate business and as a devoted mother, with a close relationship to the nanny, whom family friends knew as “Nanny V.” Gillian Gordon, who knew Azarian through a memoir writing group, likened the trio of passengers on the plane to a “family unit.”

“To lose all three is pretty goddamn awful,” Gordon said.

Azarian shared a picture of the three on Instagram last year, writing: “Family is not just genetic.”

Gordon said Azarian was one of the most talented writers in their group, which she said started during the pandemic and often had the feeling of group therapy. Azarian wrote through the eyes of her daughter, Gordon said.

Gordon quoted from an essay Azarian had written to her daughter describing how one day her mother would become an angel, but would leave her a home and memories.

“And when the time comes when Mommy is no longer here physically with you, you will see me in your mind’s eye in these rooms and smile, and I will make a new home right in the middle of your heart, and it is there I will always be,” Azarian wrote.

The F-16’s sonic boom was heard from Springfield, Va., to Bowie, Md., according to reports on social media. It created confusion in the region for about an hour Sunday, leaving authorities hunting for answers about its origins.

Fairfax County police Lt. Jim Curry said the department sent up a helicopter from about 3:25 to 3:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports indicating an explosion.

“Our helicopter subsequently launched in an attempt to identify the specific location,” he said. While the helicopter was in the air, Curry said officials determined “the noise was a sonic boom from an aircraft and not from an actual explosion.”

Washington Post reporters Dan Lamothe and Olivia Diaz contributed to this report.

