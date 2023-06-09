House committee unveils sweeping bill to steer the future of flying

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The leaders of the House Transportation Committee released a sweeping aviation bill Friday that would boost hiring of air traffic controllers, better protect airline passengers beset by delays and cancellations, and lay the groundwork for a future that includes drones and air taxis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The introduction of the bipartisan bill, which calls for $100 billion in funding for airports and the Federal Aviation Administration over five years, is the first step toward meeting a Sept. 30 deadline for passing legislation before the current law expires.

Its authors say the proposal is aimed at maintaining the United States’ global leadership on aviation safety and technology at a time when, according to Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the committee’s chairman, the nation’s preeminence in the skies is increasingly under threat.

“For over a century, the United States has led the world in aviation safety and innovation, but our ‘Gold Standard’ status is being threatened by increasing global competition, rapid developments in technology, a shortage of aviation professionals, and FAA’s own inefficiency,” he said in a statement.

Recent months have made challenges facing the FAA and the aviation industry clear. Airlines have struggled to recover from the blow dealt by the pandemic, leaving passengers facing waves of delays and cancellations, capped by a Southwest Airlines meltdown over Christmas. The failure of an FAA bulletin system brought flights to a halt in January, exposing the agency’s aging technology systems. A shortage of air traffic controllers at a key New York facility could spell trouble for flying this summer. And close calls involving jets have rattled the industry, prompting a renewed focus on safety.

The bill would ramp up funding for air traffic controller salaries and other FAA operations, and it calls on the agency to hire as many trainee controllers as its academy can accommodate. It also calls for the agency to assess what funding is needed to update internal technology. The package proposes the addition of a second deputy FAA administrator.

The 773-page measure includes proposed protections for airline passengers, including the elimination of fees for families to sit together. It also would require airlines to submit “resiliency plans” to the Department of Transportation, outlining how they aim to bounce back from disruptions caused by severe weather.

The package includes provisions that would require airlines to spell out what compensation — such as rebooking options, refunds, meals and hotel accommodations — they will provide when responsible for flights being canceled or delayed more than three hours. It calls on airlines to establish policies for reimbursing travelers, but unlike recently outlined rules being considered by the Biden administration, it wouldn’t require carriers to provide compensation to customers.

Rep. Rick Larsen (Wash.), the transportation committee’s leading Democrat, said the bill would add safety measures, improve the accessibility of air travel and protect consumers. He called it “a good faith bipartisan compromise that creates a safer, cleaner, greener, and more accessible U.S. aviation system.”

The legislation seeks to address the concerns of travelers with disabilities, requiring the creation of a “bill of rights” for passengers with disabilities and calling on airlines and contractors to ensure that employees receive proper training.

At the same time, the bill looks to a future when drones and smaller passenger aircraft play a larger role in the aviation system, seeking to force the FAA to act quickly to decide how to allow their use.

It would require the agency to propose rules allowing drones to routinely fly far from their operators. Drone industry advocates see such “beyond visual line-of-sight” flights as critical to boosting the commercial power of unmanned aircraft. But such flights also would raise safety and security issues as small aircraft join the nation’s busy airspace. The bill also instructs the FAA to streamline processes for allowing drones to carry small amounts of hazardous materials.

The FAA would be required to propose regulations establishing procedures for operating powered-lift aircraft, which can take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane — seen as the foundation of future air-taxi services. Existing rules covering rotorcraft or fixed-wing planes would apply to the new generation of aircraft until the government issues the required new rule, if the FAA missed a two-year deadline.

The committee plans to begin hearings on the bill Tuesday. The Senate Commerce Committee is in the final stages of drafting its bipartisan version of an aviation bill and is expected to hold a hearing Thursday. Any differences in the legislation passed by each chamber would need to be hammered out before a bill is sent to the president.

The legislation sidesteps some issues. It doesn’t contain provisions on flights to Reagan National Airport as a coalition backed by Delta Air Lines seeks to allow for more long-distance routes at the airport. It also doesn’t propose raising the retirement age for airline pilots, an idea some lawmakers have pursued as a way of increasing the number of eligible pilots.

It would, however, make it slightly easier to obtain a certificate to fly as a junior airline pilot, allowing for an extra 150 hours of flight simulator time to count toward a requirement that new pilots have 1,500 hours of flying experience.

The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since April 2022. On Thursday, Biden named Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg to serve as acting FAA administrator, installing a veteran leader at the agency, although one with little aviation experience. Katie Thomson, the agency’s chief of staff, is being promoted to deputy administrator.

