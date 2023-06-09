George Washington Parkway lane restrictions to expand this weekend

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A project to overhaul the George Washington Memorial Parkway is extending a temporary road reconfiguration about three miles south starting this weekend, bringing more frustrations for motorists who have faced delays since the project began two months ago. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Beginning Saturday, the National Park Service, which oversees the parkway, will expand the work zone from the Route 123 interchange in Fairfax County to the Windy Run Bridge in Arlington County, closing a northbound lane.

The work on the road’s northern segment is part of a $161 million overhaul of the parkway, which hasn’t seen a major renovation since it was completed in 1962. The configuration will alter the commute for thousands of drivers daily until the end of 2025.

One side of the divided roadway, which typically has two lanes in each direction, will accommodate traffic in both directions and include a third lane. The center lane will reverse directions during the morning and afternoon rush. Officials say motorists should expect delays of between 15 and 20 minutes through the corridor.

“That additional time can be frustrating, so if [drivers] can avoid the area, that’d probably be best,” said Mark Maloy, visual information specialist for the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Park Service.

Park Service officials say the work eventually will improve safety, the road’s surface and its infrastructure — such as drainage systems — without losing the vistas visible to motorists along a route that runs adjacent to the Potomac River. The upgrade also will extend the life of a section of road that sees about 70,000 vehicles daily.

By Saturday evening, lane stripping and traffic cones are expected be installed to guide commuters along the new route. Maloy said work will be done over the weekend in time for Monday’s commute.

The lane adjustments will bring changes to the parkway between the Beltway interchange and Windy Run Bridge, which is north of the Spout Run Parkway interchange. The Park Service eventually will extend construction work farther south, but officials said the timing isn’t clear.

Two lanes will travel southbound toward D.C. during the morning rush from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with one northbound lane. For the afternoon rush between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. two lanes will travel northbound with one southbound lane toward the District. At other times and on weekends, there will be one northbound and one southbound lane.

While the project will bring long-term benefits to the roadway and commuters, the short-term headaches may increase for motorists who travel through the area.

Aden Osman, who has driven a taxi in the Washington region for 23 years, said parkway changes have meant more delays since construction began in April. Some of his customers complain they shouldn’t be charged for the taxi’s meter while his car sits in traffic.

“My car is not a plane — I have to go through the main street,” Osman said. “You have to give customers a heads-up that there’s going to be bad traffic.”

Since the project launched, Park Service officials said they have made changes based on commuter feedback.

Maloy said some commuters driving toward the Beltway have mistakenly passed into the reversible lane and not been able to make their exit. In response, crews added signage advising drivers to stay in the right lane if they are going north.

“We tried to get as much information out to the public before the initial shift,” Maloy said. “We’re not expecting as much confusion as when we initially did it.”

Since the changes began, Osman — whose work is primarily tied to Reagan National Airport trips — said many taxi drivers have oscillated between morning and afternoon rush-hour shifts, rather than working both. He said the stress of dealing with morning and evening traffic shifts becomes taxing for those who work the route.

Driving fewer hours each day has meant a reduction in income, prompting Osman to look for additional part-time driving work to make up for losses.

“It just, it kind of kills you,” he said.

Other drivers have avoided the parkway as much as possible.

Margaret Day, who manages driver and event relations for Reston Limousine, said many of its drivers find alternatives because they need to plan an additional 30 to 45 minutes, especially for larger vehicles that require extra space to make turns and lane switches.

“It doesn’t always take that long, but the drivers that have been talking to me have said they’re allowing that much time because they don’t want to be late,” she said.

Drivers are permitted to operate their vehicles for no more than 10 hours a day and can charge clients only when they are in the vehicle. If it takes longer to reach them, they lose money and time.

Some Reston Limousine drivers have opted to take Interstate 66, which also experiences high traffic volumes, along with the added expense of tolls during peak travel. Although Day considers I-66 to be slightly faster than the parkway, the latter provides easier exits to tourist and city hot spots that customers often visit.

“With the GW Parkway, there’s a couple places that we can jump off if we get into a pickle,” Day said. “But when you do, everybody does the exact same thing you’re doing.”

