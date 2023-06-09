Maryland reclaims web address linked to Philippines gambling site

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The state of Maryland has gotten itself out of the business of promoting gambling in the Philippines. Putting an end to an embarrassing episode, state officials said Friday that they have acquired a web address, www.starspangled200.org, that is printed on 798,000 commemorative license plates. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Now, instead of reaching flashy advertisements for a Philippines-based online casino, users who type in that address are directed to the website of the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration.

The URL had been meant to commemorate the bicentennial of the War of 1812, which inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem. It was maintained by a nonprofit group, Star Spangled 200 Inc., but it had apparently been allowed to lapse, sending traffic to a site promoting online gambling, including virtual cockfighting.

A Maryland resident stumbled upon the URL mishap after a Memorial Day cookout and posted to social media, which brought attention to the issue.

Maryland officials said in a statement they have taken action to “reclaim the expired domain and prevent further misuse.” Working with the state’s Department of Information Technology, “the MVA engaged the services of a reputable domain broker and was able to successfully recover the URL.”

The plates are in use on about 15 percent of the more than 5.2 million registered vehicles in the state.

State officials did not immediately respond to a question about how much acquiring the URL cost.

