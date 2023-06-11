Interstate 95 bridge collapses in Philadelphia

All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia after part of the highway collapsed Sunday morning as a result of a truck fire, city officials said.
The Pennsylvania State Police closed the interstate in both directions, according to Joy Huertas, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia mayor’s office. The city Office of Emergency Management said the closure affects a stretch between the Woodhaven Avenue and Aramingo Avenue exits.
“Avoid area,” the office said in a tweet. “Plan and seek alternative travel routes.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the location of the fire was between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Linden Avenue and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street. Surrounding streets are also closed for emergency response vehicles, officials said.
“The fire is under control and City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents in the area and travelers affected by the road closure,” Huertas said in an email.
Vehicle fire on I-95 southbound between Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave and Exit 30 - Cottman Ave/Rhawn St. All lanes closed.— 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) June 11, 2023
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Sonic boom: Pilot had 25,000 hours’ experience with Southwest
Metro: As ridership grows, Metro begins to lay out plan to secure funding
Railroad crossings: 400 will be upgraded or eliminated under program
DCA flights: Adding flights at Reagan National would increase delays, FAA says
Maryland mishap: 798,000 license plates promote Philippines gambling site