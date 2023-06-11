The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Interstate 95 bridge collapses in Philadelphia

Lanes are blocked in both directions after a truck fire led to the collapse of the bridge about 170 miles north of D.C.

June 11, 2023 at 10:51 a.m. EDT
A truck fire caused a portion of Interstate 95 to collapse in Philadelphia. (Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia after part of the highway collapsed Sunday morning as a result of a truck fire, city officials said.

I-95 is the main north-south interstate along the East Coast, stretching from Florida through the Washington area and north through Maine to Canada.

The Pennsylvania State Police closed the interstate in both directions, according to Joy Huertas, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia mayor’s office. The city Office of Emergency Management said the closure affects a stretch between the Woodhaven Avenue and Aramingo Avenue exits.

“Avoid area,” the office said in a tweet. “Plan and seek alternative travel routes.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the location of the fire was between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Linden Avenue and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street. Surrounding streets are also closed for emergency response vehicles, officials said.

“The fire is under control and City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents in the area and travelers affected by the road closure,” Huertas said in an email.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

