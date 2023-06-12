Philadelphia bridge collapse spells months of misery for drivers

Lanes are blocked in both directions of Interstate 95 after a truck fire on June 11 led to the collapse of the bridge about 170 miles north of D.C. (Video: Reuters)

PHILADELPHIA — As drivers battled Monday with the first day in what is likely to be months of snarled commutes, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an emergency declaration to speed the rebuilding of a bridge carrying Interstate 95 that collapsed after being engulfed in flames from a burning gasoline tanker truck.

The fire and the bridge collapse in Northeast Philadelphia are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Few details were available about what might have sparked the blaze, but once the gasoline ignited, experts say it easily could have reached temperatures high enough to compromise the strength of the steel and concrete holding up the bridge.

Officials said replacing the bridge — and repairing the adjacent southbound span that has been deemed unsafe for traffic — could take months. Demolition work began Monday. The emergency declaration makes $7 million in state funding immediately available and allows the state to proceed without following normal bidding rules.

The collapse of the bridge, which carries about 160,000 vehicles daily, created gridlock on surrounding streets and dealt an economic blow to the region as a stretch of the East Coast’s busiest highway was left impassible. The detour includes sending traffic to U.S. 1, a far smaller road north and west of the bridge.

On northbound I-95, flashing overhead highway signs warned motorists of the collapse about 120 miles away in Columbia, Md.

“Crash in Philadelphia at Exit 26,” the message read. “All lanes closed.”

Despite the closure, a steady stream of vehicles continued on into the heart of the city on Monday, past Lincoln Financial Field and an attorney’s billboard with a Philly-sounding message asking drivers, “Youse hurt?”

Once downtown, road signs warned that I-95 was closed and urged drivers to use Interstate 676. Traffic veered like a school of fish onto the detour.

A few cars remained until Exit 26, where the off-ramp led to side roads lined with rowhouses, car lots, tire stores and appliance dealers. Traffic inched forward, bumper-to-bumper, including a slow parade of cars, trucks carrying construction supplies, transit buses and a red Toyota Camry with black spray-painted rims driven by plumber Dave Marciano.

Marciano, 44, grew up nearby but now lives in New Jersey. Many of his clients are from Northeast Philadelphia and the neighborhoods near the collapse.

He stopped at a gas station on Cottman Avenue, where he filled up on gas after a long night in the nearby casino where he said he had lost “everything,” including his wallet. He was on the way to a job and said the traffic only compounded his bad day.

“It’s never like this,” he said over the buzz of news helicopters above. “Cops blocking everything.”

All around the Tacony neighborhood, police SUVs blocked off roads leading east toward the Delaware River and the collapsed interstate. Marciano said the shutdown will “inconvenience everything” since his job requires driving around North Philadelphia.

“It’s an inconvenience driving on 95 to begin with,” he said, echoing a common complaint of Philadelphians about road projects that never seem to finish.

Marciano said he’s not sure how he’ll navigate the next few months. “Leave earlier,” he said. “I’m pretty smart figuring things out.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday he has spoken to Shapiro (D) and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D). The head of the Federal Highway Administration was at the scene and federal agencies responsible for trucking and hazardous materials were involved in the response, officials said.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke about the highway collapse in Philadelphia during the 2023 Annual Convention and Legislative Summit on June 12. (Video: The Washington Post)

Buttigieg said the region “will have the full support of the United States Department of Transportation for as long as it takes to get that restored to normal.”

As state officials assess how to restore the highway, it will be up to the NTSB to investigate what happened. Sarah Sulick, a spokeswoman for the board, said the team assigned to the investigation includes experts in trucking and hazardous materials, highways and emergency response.

The board is likely to issue preliminary factual findings in the coming weeks, but a full report is likely to take at least a year. The final report could include recommendations about how to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The collapsed bridge was constructed in 2016 and rated in good condition, according to state data. It was built as part of a $270 million project to replace bridges along a stretch of I-95 and make other updates to the highway.

Andy Herrmann, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, said burning gasoline appears to be the probable cause of the collapse. While standard design guides take into account earthquake protection and other risks, Herrmann said guarding against fires is not typically a priority.

“The cost to fireproof all overpasses all over the country would be tremendous,” he said.

A study funded by the Federal Highway Administration found that fires caused bridges to collapse 30 times across the United States from 1980 through 2012. The failed bridges were made of steel 45 percent of the time, concrete in 17 percent of cases and timber in 38 percent of cases — and fully collapsed half of the time, according to researchers from the University at Buffalo.

“The crash of a tanker carrying a large amount of a highly flammable substances, wildfires, or arson can bring a modern bridge down,” the researchers wrote in 2013.

They also noted that “even though fire might have started the failure, most of the time there is another cause of failure as well,” such as the combined effects of both fire and collision.

In 2007, a gasoline tanker overturned and caught fire near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, causing a section of highway to collapse. In 2017, an elevated section of Interstate 85 in Georgia collapsed after a fire. The NTSB concluded it had been caused by coils of plastic and pieces of fiberglass stored underneath the road.

